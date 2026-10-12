ETV Bharat / bharat

In A First, Keralam Assembly Passes Resolution For Removal Of CEC Gyanesh Kumar

Keralam Chief Minister V D Satheesan speaks during the second session of the 16th Keralam Legislative Assembly, which commenced today, in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday. ( ANI )

Thiruvananthapuram: The Keralam Legislative Assembly on Monday passed a resolution seeking the removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar amid a raging controversy over the SIR of electoral rolls, with top Congress leader Rahul Gandhi spearheading an aggressive agitation against the official.

The resolution, perhaps the first such in the country, was moved by Chief Minister V D Satheesan, saying that denying citizens their fundamental right to vote is a blatant violation of the Constitution.

It contended that there were serious concerns regarding the voter roll revisions, the disenfranchisement of eligible voters, and the impartiality of the Election Commission, all of which cannot be ignored.

BJP legislators B Gopakumar and V Muraleedharan proposed amendments to the resolution. Saji Cherian also moved an amendment, pointing out the exclusion of 24 lakh voters and the creation of a software named 'eci.net'.

However, the government rejected the amendments introduced by the BJP members and two CPM legislators. Meanwhile, the government accepted a verbal amendment suggested by Leader of the Opposition Pinarayi Vijayan, who demanded changing the phrase "lakhs of voters were excluded" to "crores of voters".

The resolution sought addressing of the alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and immediate restoration of the voting rights of all eligible voters who have been wrongfully excluded.

In addition to that, it also sought reconstitution of the Election Commissioners’ selection committee to include the Prime Minister, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, and the Chief Justice of India, "to ensure the independence and credibility of the institution".

The resolution asserted that only an impartial panel comprising the Prime Minister, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, and the Chief Justice of India can identify truly independent commissioners.