ETV Bharat / bharat

Keralam: MLAs’ Monthly Remuneration Hiked To Nearly Rs 1 Lakh; State Faces Rs 7 Crore Annual Burden

The monthly package for the CM, Cabinet Ministers, Speaker, Deputy Speaker, Government Chief Whip and LOP will rise from ₹1.08 lakh to ₹1.22 lakh. ( ETV Bharat )

Thiruvananthapuram: The Keralam Legislative Assembly on Thursday unanimously passed a bill revising the salaries, allowances and pension benefits of sitting MLAs, ministers and former legislators, marking the first such revision since 2018.

The revision is expected to impose an additional annual financial burden of ₹6.91 crore on the state exchequer. The bill was introduced by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Sunny Joseph and passed without opposition.

Under the revised structure, an MLA’s monthly remuneration will increase from ₹70,000 to ₹98,000. The monthly package for the Chief Minister, Cabinet Ministers, Speaker, Deputy Speaker, Government Chief Whip and Leader of the Opposition will rise from ₹1.08 lakh to ₹1.22 lakh.

The increase includes revisions to various allowances intended to meet legislators’ official travel and operational expenses.

Keralam Legislative Assembly on Thursday unanimously passed a bill revising the salaries of sitting MLAs and ministers marking the first such revision since 2018. (ETV Bharat)

TA And DA Revised

The daily sitting allowance for MLAs has been increased from ₹1,000 to ₹1,500. The travel allowance has been raised from ₹10 to ₹15 per kilometre.

The daily allowance for official travel outside Kerala will increase from ₹1,200 to ₹1,800, while the annual limit on an MLA’s travel card has been raised from ₹4 lakh to ₹5 lakh.

MLAs travelling to their constituencies or homes once a week during Assembly sessions will also be eligible for travel allowance at the revised rate of ₹15 per kilometre.

The legislation also revises the pension structure for former legislators.

Under the new provisions, a former MLA who has completed at least one day in office after taking the oath will be eligible for a minimum monthly pension of ₹10,000, up from ₹8,000.

The revised pension slabs are linked to the duration of service. Former legislators with up to two years of service will receive ₹10,000 per month, while those completing three years will receive ₹15,000 and those completing four years will receive ₹20,000.

For former MLAs who complete a full five-year term, the monthly pension will rise from ₹20,000 to ₹25,000. The additional pension for every year served beyond five years will increase from ₹1,000 to ₹1,500 per month.

The maximum monthly pension has been raised from ₹50,000 to ₹60,000.

The bill also introduces additional age-related pension benefits:

₹4,000/month for former MLAs aged 70 and above

₹5,000/month for those aged 80 and above

Sitting MLAs will not be eligible to draw a pension.

‘Allowances Must Keep Pace With Expenses’

Former Kerala Assembly Secretary and former Vice-Chancellor of the National University of Advanced Legal Studies (NUALS), Ernakulam, Dr N K Jayakumar, told ETV Bharat on Thursday that legislators’ salaries and allowances needed periodic revision to reflect changing costs, even though MLAs are not government employees.

“Only if one spends an entire day with an MLA will one understand what a day in the life of an MLA really involves,” Jayakumar said, describing their schedules as hectic and tightly packed.

He pointed out that legislators frequently travel in their own vehicles to attend public programmes and meet constituents, raising questions about how they could meet these expenses without adequate allowances.

Jayakumar said the additional annual expenditure of ₹6.91 crore was not a major burden for the government. He also argued that the revision should not be viewed as extravagance, noting that some government officials earn considerably more while, in his view, doing less public-facing work.

He maintained that governments should revise legislators’ remuneration periodically rather than allow it to fall behind rising costs.