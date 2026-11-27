ETV Bharat / bharat

From Keralam To Russia: Wonder 'AI Kid Of India' Raul John Aju Shares Selfie With Putin At Moscow Summit

Ernakulam: From making videos in his bathroom at the age of nine to posing for a selfie with Russian President Vladimir Putin at 16, Keralam teenager Raul John Aju has added another milestone to his journey in artificial intelligence (AI).

Known as the ‘AI Kid of India’, Raul represented India at the 'AI Journey 2026' international conference in Moscow, where Putin and Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev interacted with young achievers in AI and robotics.

During a special session, Raul shared his views on the use of AI in education, arguing that the technology should support children's learning and creativity rather than replace human thinking. Putin listened to the teenager's views, shook hands with him and agreed to a selfie request.

The Russian President also patted Raul on the shoulder. Footage of the interaction, released by the Russian President's office, and the photograph shared by Raul have since attracted widespread attention on social media.

Reflecting on the moment in an Instagram post, Raul recalled how his journey began with making videos at home when he was nine. He said he was grateful not only for the opportunities and achievements but also for the person he had become through the experience, adding that he remained the same curious child with much more to learn.

Father Shares Pride With ETV Bharat

Raul's father, Aju Joseph, who accompanied him to Russia, told ETV Bharat that seeing world leaders recognise and appreciate his son's abilities was one of the proudest moments of his life.

He said Raul's presence at the international conference was a matter of pride for Malayalis and Indians. The event brought together talented young participants from several countries, including China, offering Raul an opportunity to exchange ideas and learn from his international peers. Aju Joseph also said Raul was scheduled to conduct a special session on artificial intelligence for Russian students as part of the conference.

From A Curious 9YO To A Entrepreneur

Raul's interest in technology began with video editing. His father, who worked at Adobe, gave him access to professional editing tools. While making YouTube videos at the age of nine, Raul began exploring AI applications that could make the process easier.

At 12, he built a humanoid robot named ‘MeBot’ for his school science fair, marking an important step in his technology journey. He later founded AIRealm Technologies to bring together more than 15 AI tools he had developed. The company now has around 15 employees. In a notable family-business arrangement, Raul also brought his father, who has worked with companies including Amazon, Adobe, Wipro and IBM, into the startup.