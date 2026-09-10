ETV Bharat / bharat

We Requested English, Nobody Listened, Say Keralam Women MLAs Walk Out Of NCW Workshop

Thiruvananthapuram: A wrokshop organised by the National Commission for Women (NCW) on 'Gender-Responsive Governance' has triggered a sharp political backlash after a delegation of women legislators from Keralam walked out, alleging that the proceedings were conducted largely in Hindi language despite their request for English.

The controversy has now widened into a debate over linguistic inclusivity, federalism and us of Hindi language at natinal forums, with Keralam Chief minister V D Satheesan describing the treatment of the State's women legislators as 'deeply condemnable' and Congress's Lok Sabh MP of Thiruvanathapuram Shashi Tharoor calling it an ''object lesson in how New Delhi mis-defines 'cooperative Federalim'."

The two-day workshop, hled at Taj Suajkund in faridabad on September 7 and 8, was inaugurated by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. The programme was organised around the theme of empowering women legislators and promoting gender-responsive governance.

Around 200 women legislators from 20 States and two Union Territories participated in the workshop.

'We requested English. Nobody listened’

Keralam’s delegation comprised Deputy Speaker Shanimol Usman, Ministers Bindhu Krishna and K A Thulasi and MLAs K K Rema, Fathima Thahliya, Vidya Balakrishnan and Usha Vijayan.

The legislators said they had expected the workshop to provide practical guidance and ideas on law-making, legislative procedures and implementation. Instead, they alleged that most of the sessions were conducted in Hindi, making it difficult for representatives from non-Hindi-speaking States to follow the proceedings.

“We expected the NCW workshop in Surajkund, Faridabad, to offer more information, ideas, and guidance on making better laws,” Bindhu Krishna said.

She alleged that the Keralam representatives were invited to sit on the dais but were not allowed to speak.

“All sessions were in Hindi. As we are from South India, we requested that English also be used so we could understand, but nobody listened,” she said.

That, arguably, is where a workshop carrying the title 'She Is a Changemaker' ran into its own contradiction.

Minister Bindu Krishna also said that the discussions largely dealt with issues such as filing police complaints and calling ambulances, rather than the legislative and governance-related subjects the delegation had expected.

The lawmakers subsequently walked out before the workshop concluded.

Her complaint was not against Hindi as a language. It was against Hindi being used as the sole language of a national-level programme without adequate arrangements for participants who did not understand it.

‘Forcing Hindi’ At A National Conclave

Keralam Chief Minsiter Satheesan, reacting to the incident, accused the organisers of forcing Hindi on delegates from non-Hindi-speaking States.

“The treatment meted out to Keralam’s delegation of women MLAs at the NCW workshop is deeply condemnable. Forcing Hindi at a national conclave and intimidating delegates from non-Hindi speaking states strikes at the core of our constitutional compact,” Satheesan said in a post on X.

He argued that India's strength lay in its linguistic and cultural diversity rather than uniformity.

“India is a Union of diverse linguistic traditions, not a monolithic entity,” Satheesan said, stressing that national forums should be governed by mutual respect, accommodation and constitutional equality rather than linguistic imposition.

“Our diversity is not a challenge to Indian unity. It is the very foundation of it,” he said.