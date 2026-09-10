We Requested English, Nobody Listened, Say Keralam Women MLAs Walk Out Of NCW Workshop
Keralam’s delegation comprised Deputy Speaker Shanimol Usman, Ministers Bindhu Krishna and K A Thulasi and MLAs K K Rema, Fathima Thahliya, Vidya Balakrishnan, Usha Vijayan.
Published : September 10, 2026 at 4:49 PM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: A wrokshop organised by the National Commission for Women (NCW) on 'Gender-Responsive Governance' has triggered a sharp political backlash after a delegation of women legislators from Keralam walked out, alleging that the proceedings were conducted largely in Hindi language despite their request for English.
The controversy has now widened into a debate over linguistic inclusivity, federalism and us of Hindi language at natinal forums, with Keralam Chief minister V D Satheesan describing the treatment of the State's women legislators as 'deeply condemnable' and Congress's Lok Sabh MP of Thiruvanathapuram Shashi Tharoor calling it an ''object lesson in how New Delhi mis-defines 'cooperative Federalim'."
The two-day workshop, hled at Taj Suajkund in faridabad on September 7 and 8, was inaugurated by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. The programme was organised around the theme of empowering women legislators and promoting gender-responsive governance.
Around 200 women legislators from 20 States and two Union Territories participated in the workshop.
'We requested English. Nobody listened’
Keralam’s delegation comprised Deputy Speaker Shanimol Usman, Ministers Bindhu Krishna and K A Thulasi and MLAs K K Rema, Fathima Thahliya, Vidya Balakrishnan and Usha Vijayan.
The legislators said they had expected the workshop to provide practical guidance and ideas on law-making, legislative procedures and implementation. Instead, they alleged that most of the sessions were conducted in Hindi, making it difficult for representatives from non-Hindi-speaking States to follow the proceedings.
“We expected the NCW workshop in Surajkund, Faridabad, to offer more information, ideas, and guidance on making better laws,” Bindhu Krishna said.
She alleged that the Keralam representatives were invited to sit on the dais but were not allowed to speak.
“All sessions were in Hindi. As we are from South India, we requested that English also be used so we could understand, but nobody listened,” she said.
That, arguably, is where a workshop carrying the title 'She Is a Changemaker' ran into its own contradiction.
Minister Bindu Krishna also said that the discussions largely dealt with issues such as filing police complaints and calling ambulances, rather than the legislative and governance-related subjects the delegation had expected.
The lawmakers subsequently walked out before the workshop concluded.
Her complaint was not against Hindi as a language. It was against Hindi being used as the sole language of a national-level programme without adequate arrangements for participants who did not understand it.
‘Forcing Hindi’ At A National Conclave
Keralam Chief Minsiter Satheesan, reacting to the incident, accused the organisers of forcing Hindi on delegates from non-Hindi-speaking States.
“The treatment meted out to Keralam’s delegation of women MLAs at the NCW workshop is deeply condemnable. Forcing Hindi at a national conclave and intimidating delegates from non-Hindi speaking states strikes at the core of our constitutional compact,” Satheesan said in a post on X.
He argued that India's strength lay in its linguistic and cultural diversity rather than uniformity.
“India is a Union of diverse linguistic traditions, not a monolithic entity,” Satheesan said, stressing that national forums should be governed by mutual respect, accommodation and constitutional equality rather than linguistic imposition.
“Our diversity is not a challenge to Indian unity. It is the very foundation of it,” he said.
Satheesan's intervention turns what could otherwise have remained a dispute over the conduct of a workshop into a larger political argument over whether Hindi can become a de facto gatekeeping language at national-level institutions.
Sashi Tharoor invokes cooperative federalism
Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor also came out in support of the Keralam lawmakers. “An object lesson in how New Delhi mis-defines ‘cooperative Federalism’. When will they ever learn?” Sashi Tharoor posted on X.
The remark brings the controversy directly into the federalism debate. A national forum that brings together elected representatives from different linguistic regions cannot be truly inclusive if participants are expected to understand a language that is not their own without adequate interpretation or accommodation.
The issue, therefore, is not whether Hindi has a place in India’s multilingual public sphere. It is whether Hindi should be allowed to become the default — and effectively compulsory — medium of participation at a national forum representing women legislators from across the country.
‘She Is a Change Maker’ — but could she make her voice heard?
The irony has not been lost on critics of the workshop. The NCW programme was held under the broader 'She Is a Change Maker' initiative, while the stated objective was to equip women legislators to play a stronger role in shaping policies, programmes and laws.
At the inauguration, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla emphasised the importance of moving beyond merely providing women with support and opportunities and enabling them to actively shape policies, programmes and legislation. Dialogue and consultation were also highlighted as important elements of the process. Hosts Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini addressed the concluding session. Keralam delegation alleged that no adequate arrangement had been made for participants from South India and the Northeast, according to national news agency.
A national event involving MLAs from other no-speaking Hindi states like Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Northeast states Nagalad, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Tripura, Assam and Manipur cannot reasonably assume that Hindi will be understood by everyone.
The Keralam MLAs' account raises an uncomfortable question: How can a national workshop promote women's participation in governance if elected representatives are unable to fully participate because of the language in which the proceedings are conducted?
The NCW had not immediately responded to the allegations.
A language issue that is really about access
The Keralam delegation's protest is significant because it challenges the idea that linguistic accommodation is merely a matter of convenience.
At a national-level institution, language determines who can understand, respond, question and participate. When one language dominates proceedings without adequate interpretation or an alternative medium, it can unintentionally — or otherwise — create two classes of participants: those who can directly engage and those who must struggle to follow.
That is why the Keralam legislators' objection goes beyond a request for English. It is a challenge to a Hindi-first mindset at national institutions.
A national conclave cannot claim to represent India's diversity while allowing language to determine who can meaningfully participate.
And cooperative federalism cannot mean that States travel to Delhi merely to listen. It must also mean that Delhi listens to the States.
But the Kerala delegation's experience raises a much simpler question: Can she be a changemaker if she cannot understand the discussion — or if she is not allowed to speak?
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