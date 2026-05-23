ETV Bharat / bharat

Kerala Vishu Bumper 2026 Results Announced; Rs 12 Crore First Prize Goes To Karunagappally-Sold Ticket

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala State Lottery Department on Saturday announced the results of the much-awaited Vishu Bumper Lottery BR-109, with the ₹12 crore jackpot going to ticket number VB 135452. According to initial information from lottery officials, the winning ticket was sold in Karunagappally in Kollam district, triggering celebrations and anticipation over the identity of the lucky winner.

The draw was held at 2 PM at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram under the supervision of Lottery Department officials and in the presence of public representatives. Officials said nearly 45 lakh tickets released across six series — VA, VB, VC, VD, VE and VG — witnessed massive sales this season, with Palakkad recording the highest ticket sales in the state. The Vishu Bumper continues to remain one of Kerala’s most popular lottery draws, generating significant revenue for the state government each year.

The Winning Ticket Numbers

1st Prize: ₹12 Crore for ticket no. VB 135452

2nd Prize: ₹1 Crore each (for 6 winners)

VA 616453, VB 372020, VC 348224, VD 252972, VE 649598, VG 367998

3rd Prize: ₹10 Lakh each (across 6 series)

VA 238131, VB 149470, VC 133511, VD 575123, VE 363410, VG 480536

4th Prize: ₹5 Lakh each

VA 818975, VB 749053, VC 777708, VD 123033, VE 448421, VG 823578

₹5,000 Prize Winners

0891, 1678, 1729, 2053, 2548, 2659, 2840, 3065, 3333, 3658, 3989, 4122, 4644, 4670, 4742, 5294, 5328, 5730, 5790, 5995, 6522, 6597, 7185, 7785, 8261, 8344, 8480, 8520, 9566, 9793