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Kerala Vishu Bumper 2026 Results Announced; Rs 12 Crore First Prize Goes To Karunagappally-Sold Ticket

Officials said nearly 45 lakh tickets released across six series witnessed massive sales this season, with Palakkad recording the highest ticket sales in the state.

KERALA VISHU BUMPER 2026 RS 12 CRORE FIRST PRIZE KARUNAGAPPALLY SOLD TICKET PALAKKAD RECORD TICKET SALES
₹12 crore jackpot went to ticket number VB 135452 (ETV Bharat)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 23, 2026 at 4:53 PM IST

2 Min Read
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Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala State Lottery Department on Saturday announced the results of the much-awaited Vishu Bumper Lottery BR-109, with the ₹12 crore jackpot going to ticket number VB 135452. According to initial information from lottery officials, the winning ticket was sold in Karunagappally in Kollam district, triggering celebrations and anticipation over the identity of the lucky winner.

The draw was held at 2 PM at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram under the supervision of Lottery Department officials and in the presence of public representatives. Officials said nearly 45 lakh tickets released across six series — VA, VB, VC, VD, VE and VG — witnessed massive sales this season, with Palakkad recording the highest ticket sales in the state. The Vishu Bumper continues to remain one of Kerala’s most popular lottery draws, generating significant revenue for the state government each year.

The Winning Ticket Numbers

1st Prize: ₹12 Crore for ticket no. VB 135452

2nd Prize: ₹1 Crore each (for 6 winners)

VA 616453, VB 372020, VC 348224, VD 252972, VE 649598, VG 367998

3rd Prize: ₹10 Lakh each (across 6 series)

VA 238131, VB 149470, VC 133511, VD 575123, VE 363410, VG 480536

4th Prize: ₹5 Lakh each

VA 818975, VB 749053, VC 777708, VD 123033, VE 448421, VG 823578

₹5,000 Prize Winners

0891, 1678, 1729, 2053, 2548, 2659, 2840, 3065, 3333, 3658, 3989, 4122, 4644, 4670, 4742, 5294, 5328, 5730, 5790, 5995, 6522, 6597, 7185, 7785, 8261, 8344, 8480, 8520, 9566, 9793

₹2,000 Prize Winners

0094, 0363, 0547, 0560, 0696, 0862, 1240, 2216, 2825, 2889, 3669, 3731, 3812, 4483, 4654, 4952, 6193, 6279, 6555, 7431, 7760, 8241, 8573, 8884

₹1,000 Prize Winners

0281, 0613, 0705, 1295, 1334, 1693, 1801, 1815, 2279, 2532, 2588, 2654, 2940, 3129, 3406, 3591, 4019, 4053, 4327, 4472, 4547, 4563, 4977, 5016, 5148, 5458, 5551, 5571, 5925, 6097, 6143, 6361, 6704, 7109, 7357, 7614, 7621, 7833, 7898, 8124, 8402, 8511, 8512, 8545, 8629, 8808, 8866, 8918, 9170, 9260, 9339, 9344, 9474, 9998

Attractive Prize Structure

First Prize: ₹12 Crore

Second Prize: ₹1 Crore each for 6 individuals

Third Prize: ₹10 Lakh each

Fourth Prize: ₹5 Lakh each

Consolation Prize: ₹1 Lakh each for tickets with the winning first-prize number but in other series

In addition, numerous other prizes of ₹5000, ₹2000, ₹1000, ₹500, and ₹300 await the lucky winners.

Also read:

  1. Kerala Christmas-New Year Bumper Lottery Results Out
  2. Kerala’s Rs 25 Crore Lottery Winner Still Unknown, Agent Celebrates Double Win

TAGGED:

KERALA VISHU BUMPER 2026
RS 12 CRORE FIRST PRIZE
KARUNAGAPPALLY SOLD TICKET
PALAKKAD RECORD TICKET SALES
KERALA LOTTERY 2026 RESULTS OUT

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