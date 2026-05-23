Kerala Vishu Bumper 2026 Results Announced; Rs 12 Crore First Prize Goes To Karunagappally-Sold Ticket
Officials said nearly 45 lakh tickets released across six series witnessed massive sales this season, with Palakkad recording the highest ticket sales in the state.
Published : May 23, 2026 at 4:53 PM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala State Lottery Department on Saturday announced the results of the much-awaited Vishu Bumper Lottery BR-109, with the ₹12 crore jackpot going to ticket number VB 135452. According to initial information from lottery officials, the winning ticket was sold in Karunagappally in Kollam district, triggering celebrations and anticipation over the identity of the lucky winner.
The draw was held at 2 PM at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram under the supervision of Lottery Department officials and in the presence of public representatives. Officials said nearly 45 lakh tickets released across six series — VA, VB, VC, VD, VE and VG — witnessed massive sales this season, with Palakkad recording the highest ticket sales in the state. The Vishu Bumper continues to remain one of Kerala’s most popular lottery draws, generating significant revenue for the state government each year.
The Winning Ticket Numbers
1st Prize: ₹12 Crore for ticket no. VB 135452
2nd Prize: ₹1 Crore each (for 6 winners)
VA 616453, VB 372020, VC 348224, VD 252972, VE 649598, VG 367998
3rd Prize: ₹10 Lakh each (across 6 series)
VA 238131, VB 149470, VC 133511, VD 575123, VE 363410, VG 480536
4th Prize: ₹5 Lakh each
VA 818975, VB 749053, VC 777708, VD 123033, VE 448421, VG 823578
₹5,000 Prize Winners
0891, 1678, 1729, 2053, 2548, 2659, 2840, 3065, 3333, 3658, 3989, 4122, 4644, 4670, 4742, 5294, 5328, 5730, 5790, 5995, 6522, 6597, 7185, 7785, 8261, 8344, 8480, 8520, 9566, 9793
₹2,000 Prize Winners
0094, 0363, 0547, 0560, 0696, 0862, 1240, 2216, 2825, 2889, 3669, 3731, 3812, 4483, 4654, 4952, 6193, 6279, 6555, 7431, 7760, 8241, 8573, 8884
₹1,000 Prize Winners
0281, 0613, 0705, 1295, 1334, 1693, 1801, 1815, 2279, 2532, 2588, 2654, 2940, 3129, 3406, 3591, 4019, 4053, 4327, 4472, 4547, 4563, 4977, 5016, 5148, 5458, 5551, 5571, 5925, 6097, 6143, 6361, 6704, 7109, 7357, 7614, 7621, 7833, 7898, 8124, 8402, 8511, 8512, 8545, 8629, 8808, 8866, 8918, 9170, 9260, 9339, 9344, 9474, 9998
Attractive Prize Structure
First Prize: ₹12 Crore
Second Prize: ₹1 Crore each for 6 individuals
Third Prize: ₹10 Lakh each
Fourth Prize: ₹5 Lakh each
Consolation Prize: ₹1 Lakh each for tickets with the winning first-prize number but in other series
In addition, numerous other prizes of ₹5000, ₹2000, ₹1000, ₹500, and ₹300 await the lucky winners.
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