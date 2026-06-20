ETV Bharat / bharat

Kerala Vigilance Files First Chargesheet Against Vellappally Natesan In SNDP Microfinance Scam

Ernakulam: The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) in Kerala has secured approval from the Vigilance Director to file its first chargesheet against Vellappally Natesan, general secretary of Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana Yogam, in the long-pending SNDP microfinance scam case. SNDP represents the numerically strong Ezhava community in the state.

The Vigilance Special Investigation Team (SIT) informed the High Court that the chargesheet pertains to an alleged fraud involving Rs 10 lakh linked to the Wayanad unit of the SNDP microfinance scheme. The chargesheet was submitted after the completion of the investigation into the specific case.

The development comes nearly 10 years after the case was registered in 2016. The probe gathered pace following sharp observations by the High Court regarding delays in the investigation.

A team led by Vigilance SP (Superintendent of Police) S Sasidharan, who assumed charge of the investigation in 2024, completed the probe and submitted its findings to the Vigilance Director, who has now granted approval for prosecution proceedings to move forward.

Apart from SNDP supremo Natesan, office-bearers of the Wayanad union have also been named as accused in the case. Since provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act have been invoked, the government must grant prosecution sanction before trial proceedings can commence.

High Court Sets Deadline

The microfinance scam investigation comprises around 70 registered cases across Kerala. Vigilance sources said investigations in two additional cases have also been completed and forwarded to the Vigilance Director for approval. A decision on those charge sheets is expected shortly.