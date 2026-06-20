Kerala Vigilance Files First Chargesheet Against Vellappally Natesan In SNDP Microfinance Scam
The case relates to allegations that funds obtained at low interest rates from KSBCDC were lent to SHGs at higher rates through SNDP microfinance network.
Published : June 20, 2026 at 1:53 PM IST
Ernakulam: The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) in Kerala has secured approval from the Vigilance Director to file its first chargesheet against Vellappally Natesan, general secretary of Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana Yogam, in the long-pending SNDP microfinance scam case. SNDP represents the numerically strong Ezhava community in the state.
The Vigilance Special Investigation Team (SIT) informed the High Court that the chargesheet pertains to an alleged fraud involving Rs 10 lakh linked to the Wayanad unit of the SNDP microfinance scheme. The chargesheet was submitted after the completion of the investigation into the specific case.
The development comes nearly 10 years after the case was registered in 2016. The probe gathered pace following sharp observations by the High Court regarding delays in the investigation.
A team led by Vigilance SP (Superintendent of Police) S Sasidharan, who assumed charge of the investigation in 2024, completed the probe and submitted its findings to the Vigilance Director, who has now granted approval for prosecution proceedings to move forward.
Apart from SNDP supremo Natesan, office-bearers of the Wayanad union have also been named as accused in the case. Since provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act have been invoked, the government must grant prosecution sanction before trial proceedings can commence.
High Court Sets Deadline
The microfinance scam investigation comprises around 70 registered cases across Kerala. Vigilance sources said investigations in two additional cases have also been completed and forwarded to the Vigilance Director for approval. A decision on those charge sheets is expected shortly.
Meanwhile, the High Court has directed the investigation team to submit reports in all pending cases within three weeks. When the matter comes up for hearing again on July 9, details of the additional chargesheets and the overall progress of the probe are expected to be placed before the court.
According to SIT, financial irregularities amounting to approximately Rs 15 lakh were detected in connection with the Wayanad union. The current chargesheet covers an alleged misappropriation of Rs 10 lakh.
The case relates to allegations that funds obtained at low interest rates from the Kerala State Backwards Classes Development Corporation (KSBCDC) - offers low-interest loans without any collateral - were subsequently lent to self-help groups (SHGs) at substantially higher interest rates through the SNDP microfinance network.
Vigilance SIT is probing allegations that the scheme was used to facilitate large-scale financial irregularities across multiple districts. Several cases linked to the alleged scam have already been registered in different parts of the state.
Opposition parties had earlier alleged that the investigation moved slowly because of the close relationship between Natesan and leaders of the previous Left Democratic Front government, particularly with former chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Those allegations have been denied by the parties concerned.
Political observers note that the filing of the first charge sheet marks a crucial stage in a case that has remained under investigation for nearly a decade. With the High Court closely monitoring progress and additional chargesheets expected soon, legal scrutiny of the alleged irregularities is likely to intensify in the coming months.
The submission of the first chargesheet is being viewed as a breakthrough in one of Kerala's most closely watched corruption investigations.
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