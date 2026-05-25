ETV Bharat / bharat

Kerala Varsity Develops Eco-Friendly Building Blocks Made Of Discarded Fiber Waste & Lateritic Soil, Secures Patent

The building blocks developed by researchers of Cochin University of Science and Technology ( ETV Bharat )

Ernakulam: Researchers at the Cochin University of Science and Technology have successfully developed and patented an eco-friendly building block that could revolutionise the construction and waste management sectors.

Engineered by combining discarded fiber waste with locally sourced lateritic soil, this innovative construction material promises to be stronger and more durable than traditional alternatives. The invention, spearheaded by the researchers at the School of Engineering, recently secured a patent, marking a significant milestone in sustainable infrastructure.

Officially named the Post Curing Alkali Activated Fiber Reinforced Lateritic Soil Building Blocks, this product offers a permanent solution to the construction industry's persistent challenges.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Professor Dr Deepa G Nair from the School of Engineering highlighted that the new technology enables the production of superior, environment-friendly building blocks at a significantly reduced cost. She noted that the innovation easily overcomes current market hurdles, including the scarcity of natural laterite stones and the exorbitant prices and substandard quality of conventional cement blocks.

This block's manufacturing process requires no water, presenting a massive ecological advantage. By effectively recycling solid fiber waste, the technology also addresses the pressing issue of waste management. Furthermore, the blocks are engineered to withstand extreme weather conditions, including intense summers and heavy monsoons. They boast exceptional thermal insulation capabilities, ensuring natural indoor cooling and proper ventilation. It inherently reduces dependency on air conditioning units, leading to substantial electricity savings.