Kerala Varsity Develops Eco-Friendly Building Blocks Made Of Discarded Fiber Waste & Lateritic Soil, Secures Patent
This innovative construction material promises to be stronger and more durable than traditional alternatives and come with much reduced cost
Published : May 25, 2026 at 4:28 PM IST
Ernakulam: Researchers at the Cochin University of Science and Technology have successfully developed and patented an eco-friendly building block that could revolutionise the construction and waste management sectors.
Engineered by combining discarded fiber waste with locally sourced lateritic soil, this innovative construction material promises to be stronger and more durable than traditional alternatives. The invention, spearheaded by the researchers at the School of Engineering, recently secured a patent, marking a significant milestone in sustainable infrastructure.
Officially named the Post Curing Alkali Activated Fiber Reinforced Lateritic Soil Building Blocks, this product offers a permanent solution to the construction industry's persistent challenges.
Speaking to ETV Bharat, Professor Dr Deepa G Nair from the School of Engineering highlighted that the new technology enables the production of superior, environment-friendly building blocks at a significantly reduced cost. She noted that the innovation easily overcomes current market hurdles, including the scarcity of natural laterite stones and the exorbitant prices and substandard quality of conventional cement blocks.
This block's manufacturing process requires no water, presenting a massive ecological advantage. By effectively recycling solid fiber waste, the technology also addresses the pressing issue of waste management. Furthermore, the blocks are engineered to withstand extreme weather conditions, including intense summers and heavy monsoons. They boast exceptional thermal insulation capabilities, ensuring natural indoor cooling and proper ventilation. It inherently reduces dependency on air conditioning units, leading to substantial electricity savings.
The product also acts as an effective barrier against noise pollution, resists high temperatures, and minimizes fire hazards. Since the surface of these blocks is naturally smooth, the need for additional plastering is completely eliminated, thereby cutting down overall construction time and cost.
A persistent architectural challenge known as efflorescence, which causes a white powdery salt residue to form on traditional bricks and cement blocks upon exposure to moisture, has been entirely eradicated in this new invention. Due to the precise chemical proportioning of fiber and lateritic soil used during the manufacturing process, the presence of structural salts is completely neutralized. Consequently, buildings constructed with these blocks remain entirely free from efflorescence and retained dampness after painting, preventing gradual structural degradation and preserving aesthetic appeal for years.
The proud invention resulted from extensive observations and experiments conducted by a research team led by Prof Nair. Primarily designed to suit the unique topography and climate of Kerala, the project focused on enhancing quality through an environmentally sensitive approach.
Dr Deepa and her team have previously introduced several commercially viable findings that have been published in various international journals. The Civil Engineering department at CUSAT holds a strong legacy of infrastructural contributions, having previously secured patents for concrete panels made from coconut timber and wood dust mixed with cement.
Their track record also includes pioneering precast walls for rapid housing construction and successfully engineering new concrete mixtures entirely from recycled demolition debris. Through these continuous innovations, CUSAT is significantly propelling the country's sustainable development goals amidst rising global warming concerns.
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