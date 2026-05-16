Kerala UDF Nears Cabinet Formula; Satheesan Likely To Hold Finance, Chennithala Tipped for Home
Satheesan and KPCC president Sunny Joseph held discussions with UDF allies, including the IUML, Kerala Congress factions and the RSP at the Cantonment House
Published : May 16, 2026 at 6:29 PM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: After 12 days of intense negotiations and internal disagreements following the United Democratic Front’s (UDF) victory in Kerala, the alliance is close to finalising the portfolio allocation for the new cabinet headed by Chief Minister-designate V D Satheesan.
According to emerging indications from discussions within the alliance, Congress Legislature Party leader Satheesan is likely to directly handle the crucial Finance portfolio, while senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala is expected to be offered the Home and Vigilance departments as part of efforts to resolve internal differences within the Congress.
The evolving cabinet formula is being viewed as an attempt to balance factional interests and stabilise the new government after tensions surfaced over the Congress high command’s decision to appoint Satheesan as Chief Minister.
On Saturday morning, Satheesan and Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president Sunny Joseph held discussions with UDF allies, including the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), Kerala Congress factions and the RSP at the Cantonment House, the official residence of the CM-designate. While no formal announcement was made, sources indicated that a broad consensus had emerged on several key issues.
The IUML is reportedly set to receive five ministerial berths in the new cabinet. Senior leaders believed to have secured positions include P K Kunhalikutty, K M Shaji, N Samsudheen and Parakkal Abdullah, while one among A K M Ashraf and V E Abdul Gafoor may be accommodated as the fifth minister.
However, discussions with the Kerala Congress (Joseph) reportedly remained difficult, with the party insisting on two ministerial berths. Congress sources said the leadership was firm on offering only one cabinet position, after internal objections emerged against creating an additional Chief Whip post to accommodate alliance demands.
The Kerala Congress is understood to have sought a major portfolio such as Revenue if restricted to a single ministerial berth. Meanwhile, discussions were also held regarding single-MLA partners like Anoop Jacob of Kerala Congress (Jacob), KK Rema of Revolutionary Marxist Party (RMP), Mani C Kappen of Nationalist Congress Party-Kerala, and C P John of Communist Marxist Party. An initial proposal suggested rotational ministerial representation, with parties sharing cabinet berths for two-and-a-half years each. However, indications suggest that Satheesan favoured granting full five-year ministerial terms to these allies instead."
Chennithala Factor Remains Crucial
A major focus of the negotiations has been persuading Chennithala to join the cabinet after reports of dissatisfaction over the Chief Ministerial selection.
Satheesan personally visited Chennithala's residence earlier in the day in an effort to convince him to join the ministry. Later, senior Congress leader K C Venugopal also met Chennithala for discussions lasting around half an hour.
Speaking to the media after the meeting, Venugopal said Chennithala was not a leader who bargains for positions and added that his concerns would be respected by the party.
Sources indicated that assurances regarding the Home Ministry and representation for leaders aligned with Chennithala may have helped ease tensions. Chennithala, while briefly interacting with reporters, said only that he had always remained a loyal Congressman and declined further comment.
Congress Likely To Get 11 Berths
Under the emerging arrangement, the Congress is expected to hold 11 cabinet berths, including the Chief Ministership, besides the Speaker and Deputy Speaker posts.
Among the Congress leaders likely to be inducted into the cabinet are Sunny, Chennithala, K Muraleedharan, P C Vishnunath and Chandy Oommen (son of former chief minister Oommen Chandy).
Senior Congress leader Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan was reportedly considered for the Speaker's post, though discussions are said to have shifted after he expressed interest in joining the cabinet instead.
Oath Ceremony On Monday
Satheesan said the final list of ministers would be submitted to Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar on Sunday evening. The swearing-in ceremony of Satheesan and the 20-member cabinet is scheduled to take place on Monday morning at a specially prepared venue at the Central Stadium here, adjoining the Secretariat.
Several senior national and regional leaders are expected to attend the event, including Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.
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