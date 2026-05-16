ETV Bharat / bharat

Kerala UDF Nears Cabinet Formula; Satheesan Likely To Hold Finance, Chennithala Tipped for Home

Thiruvananthapuram: After 12 days of intense negotiations and internal disagreements following the United Democratic Front’s (UDF) victory in Kerala, the alliance is close to finalising the portfolio allocation for the new cabinet headed by Chief Minister-designate V D Satheesan.

According to emerging indications from discussions within the alliance, Congress Legislature Party leader Satheesan is likely to directly handle the crucial Finance portfolio, while senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala is expected to be offered the Home and Vigilance departments as part of efforts to resolve internal differences within the Congress.

The evolving cabinet formula is being viewed as an attempt to balance factional interests and stabilise the new government after tensions surfaced over the Congress high command’s decision to appoint Satheesan as Chief Minister.

On Saturday morning, Satheesan and Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president Sunny Joseph held discussions with UDF allies, including the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), Kerala Congress factions and the RSP at the Cantonment House, the official residence of the CM-designate. While no formal announcement was made, sources indicated that a broad consensus had emerged on several key issues.

The IUML is reportedly set to receive five ministerial berths in the new cabinet. Senior leaders believed to have secured positions include P K Kunhalikutty, K M Shaji, N Samsudheen and Parakkal Abdullah, while one among A K M Ashraf and V E Abdul Gafoor may be accommodated as the fifth minister.

However, discussions with the Kerala Congress (Joseph) reportedly remained difficult, with the party insisting on two ministerial berths. Congress sources said the leadership was firm on offering only one cabinet position, after internal objections emerged against creating an additional Chief Whip post to accommodate alliance demands.

The Kerala Congress is understood to have sought a major portfolio such as Revenue if restricted to a single ministerial berth. Meanwhile, discussions were also held regarding single-MLA partners like Anoop Jacob of Kerala Congress (Jacob), KK Rema of Revolutionary Marxist Party (RMP), Mani C Kappen of Nationalist Congress Party-Kerala, and C P John of Communist Marxist Party. An initial proposal suggested rotational ministerial representation, with parties sharing cabinet berths for two-and-a-half years each. However, indications suggest that Satheesan favoured granting full five-year ministerial terms to these allies instead."

Chennithala Factor Remains Crucial

A major focus of the negotiations has been persuading Chennithala to join the cabinet after reports of dissatisfaction over the Chief Ministerial selection.

Satheesan personally visited Chennithala's residence earlier in the day in an effort to convince him to join the ministry. Later, senior Congress leader K C Venugopal also met Chennithala for discussions lasting around half an hour.