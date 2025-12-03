Kerala Twin Sisters Overcome Hurdles To Secure Government Jobs Together
In their childhood, Savitha and Sangeetha were challenged by Dyslexia, a learning disability that affects reading, writing, and understanding letters.
Kasaragod: They were born together, they played and grew up together, and they overcame their limitations together. Finally, they entered the government service together on the same day, marking a moment of double happiness for Joseph from Bheemanady In Kerala.
The sight of the twin sisters, dressed beautifully in red for the Christmas month, joining duty at the Hosdurg Court this morning, brought happiness and curiosity to the onlookers.
This is an inspiring life story of Savitha and Sangeetha, who fought against all odds to become a source of motivation for others. The twins are the daughters of Joseph and Suni George from Bheemanady, Kooraikundu. In their childhood, both were challenged by Dyslexia, a learning disability that affects reading, writing, and understanding letters.
However, with their parents supporting them like a shadow, things turned around. Their parents stood by them through their studies, sorrows, and joys. Their elder sister, Kavitha Joseph, also provided constant support to her younger siblings.
"Our only desire was for our children to have a good job, " said Joseph and Suni George. "But what they have given back is a priceless gift. We are immensely proud of our daughters," they added.
The twins completed their schooling at Kallanchira ALP School, Plachikkara AUP School, and Varakkad Valliyodan Kelu Nair Smaraka Higher Secondary School. Notably, they wrote all their exams, including the PSC tests, without the help of a scribe. After Plus Two, they both pursued animation studies.
Beyond their parents' support, the mentorship of their teacher, Bipin, made them strong. Recognizing their limitations, he tailored his teaching and prepared them through more than a hundred practice tests. He helped them master Mathematics, a subject they were initially struggling with.
When their Guru told them they were close to their dream, they chased that goal fiercely. For about three years, they put in relentless effort at Catalyst, a PSC coaching centre in Bheemanady. Though they faced difficulties initially, they got back on track and collectively achieved their goal.
Government Job at Age 23
The twins secured government jobs at the age of 23. Both were appointed to the position of Last Grade Servant. Savitha was posted at the Hosdurg Sub Court and Sangeetha at the Hosdurg Municipal Court. Both courts, coincidentally, are located in the same compound. The appointment order was received on November 30, and this morning they joined duty with their parents, sharing their overwhelming happiness.
"We are extremely happy. We are thankful to everyone who helped us reach this position," said Savitha and Sangeetha. Their father, Joseph, is a retired Senior Superintendent of KSEB, and their mother, Suni George, is the Headmistress of Kallanchira School.
The success of the daughters brought pride and joy to the entire family. The victory story of Savitha and Sangeetha is a great inspiration for everyone striving to overcome limitations with sheer will power.
