Kerala Twin Sisters Overcome Hurdles To Secure Government Jobs Together

Kasaragod: They were born together, they played and grew up together, and they overcame their limitations together. Finally, they entered the government service together on the same day, marking a moment of double happiness for Joseph from Bheemanady In Kerala.

The sight of the twin sisters, dressed beautifully in red for the Christmas month, joining duty at the Hosdurg Court this morning, brought happiness and curiosity to the onlookers.

This is an inspiring life story of Savitha and Sangeetha, who fought against all odds to become a source of motivation for others. The twins are the daughters of Joseph and Suni George from Bheemanady, Kooraikundu. In their childhood, both were challenged by Dyslexia, a learning disability that affects reading, writing, and understanding letters.

However, with their parents supporting them like a shadow, things turned around. Their parents stood by them through their studies, sorrows, and joys. Their elder sister, Kavitha Joseph, also provided constant support to her younger siblings.

"Our only desire was for our children to have a good job, " said Joseph and Suni George. "But what they have given back is a priceless gift. We are immensely proud of our daughters," they added.

The twins completed their schooling at Kallanchira ALP School, Plachikkara AUP School, and Varakkad Valliyodan Kelu Nair Smaraka Higher Secondary School. Notably, they wrote all their exams, including the PSC tests, without the help of a scribe. After Plus Two, they both pursued animation studies.