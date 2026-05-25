Kerala Tribal Woman, Mini Karimam, Wins Global Honour For Reviving Vanishing 'Chola' Tradition
From the remote forests of Thirunelli in Wayanad, Mini's lifelong effort to preserve the fading musical heritage of the Adiya tribal community has been recognised.
Published : May 25, 2026 at 2:48 PM IST
Wayanad: In the quiet tribal settlements nestled deep inside the forests of Thirunelli in Wayanad, the haunting rhythm of the Chola once echoed through the night, soothing hungry children to sleep, accompanying sacred rituals, and carrying the emotional memory of an entire indigenous community.
Today, that same rhythm has travelled far beyond the forests of Kerala.
Mini Karimam, an indigenous woman from the Adiya tribal community, has been honoured with the prestigious 'Indigenous Women Trainer Award 2026' by the international organisation iLED Network for her remarkable efforts to preserve and revive the traditional Chola musical heritage.
The award, presented on the occasion of International Women's Day (March 8), includes a cash prize of US$ 1,000, a citation, and a commemorative plaque. Representing Asia at the global platform, Mini's recognition is being celebrated as a landmark moment for Kerala's indigenous cultural traditions.
More importantly, the honour recognises not merely the preservation of a musical instrument, but the survival of an entire oral cultural tradition that stood on the brink of extinction.
More Than An Instrument
For Mini Karimam, the Chola is not just music. It is memory, survival, motherhood, grief, and identity.
Sitting inside her modest tribal home in Thirunelli, Mini recalls how she first learned the art by silently observing her mother and grandmother craft the instrument using forest materials.
''In those days, poverty was severe. Children would cry from hunger during the nights. I used to play the Chola for them. Slowly, listening to the rhythm, they would forget their hunger and fall asleep peacefully,'' Mini told ETV Bharat. ''Playing the Chola together at night was our happiness during those difficult times.''
Her words capture the emotional significance of the instrument within the Adiya community, where music historically evolved not as entertainment, but as emotional healing and collective resilience.
Chola: The Forest Instrument of the Adiya Community
The Adiya tribe, one of Wayanad's oldest indigenous communities, has lived for centuries in close harmony with the forests. Their rituals, festivals, healing practices, and storytelling traditions are deeply intertwined with music and dance.
Among them, the Chola occupies a sacred space.
Traditionally used during Gaddika rituals — ceremonial performances associated with healing, prosperity, and spiritual protection — the instrument also served as a lullaby rhythm within tribal homes.
Crafted entirely from natural forest materials, the Chola reflects the ecology and aesthetics of indigenous life itself.
Its body is made from carefully selected lightweight forest wood, hollowed into a drum-like structure. Animal hide is stretched over the frame and tightened using natural forest vines or fibres. The tuning depends entirely on the precision of the binding process, giving the instrument its soft but deeply resonant sound.
No chemicals. No machinery. No artificial polish. Only the forest, craftsmanship, and inherited memory.
A Tradition Passed from Women to Women
What makes Mini's story especially unique, according to cultural researchers, is the matrilineal transmission of the art form.
K G Ramachandran, Programme Director of the Keystone Foundation — which nominated Mini for the international award — pointed out that unlike many traditional musical systems passed down from men to men, the Chola tradition survived through generations of women.
''Mini Amma learned this from her mother and grandmother. These songs and rhythms travelled from women to women inside tribal homes,'' he said.
''The Chola evolved as part of intimate community life — especially for soothing babies and during collective gatherings. Today, very few people practice this art form. Mini is among the last custodians keeping it alive.''
The Keystone Foundation, known for its extensive work among indigenous communities in South India, identified Mini’s work as a rare example of cultural conservation happening organically within a tribal society.
From Forest Margins to Global Recognition
Over the years, the number of people capable of crafting or playing the Chola steadily declined. Modernisation, migration, changing lifestyles, and the erosion of oral traditions pushed the instrument close to disappearance.
But Mini refused to let it die. She continued crafting the instrument by hand, teaching children free of cost, and encouraging younger members of the community to reconnect with their heritage.
Even when traditional tribal competitions disappeared - where winners once received steel plates, tumblers, or necklaces sent through money orders - Mini continued to preserve the rhythm quietly.
Today, that silent cultural resistance has transformed into international recognition.
The iLED Network award has now brought global attention not only to Mini Karimam, but also to the fragile cultural traditions of Kerala’s indigenous communities.
A Cultural Victory Beyond Awards
Cultural experts believe Mini’s achievement highlights a larger question surrounding indigenous knowledge systems and their survival in modern society.
As globalisation rapidly alters traditional lifestyles, oral cultural practices like the Chola face extinction unless communities themselves become active custodians of preservation.
Mini’s recognition therefore represents far more than a personal honour. It symbolises the resilience of indigenous identity.
From a rhythm once confined to tribal huts in Wayanad’s forests, the sound of the Chola has now reached the world stage — carrying with it the memory, struggles, and spirit of an entire community.
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