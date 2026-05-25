ETV Bharat / bharat

Kerala Tribal Woman, Mini Karimam, Wins Global Honour For Reviving Vanishing 'Chola' Tradition

Wayanad: In the quiet tribal settlements nestled deep inside the forests of Thirunelli in Wayanad, the haunting rhythm of the Chola once echoed through the night, soothing hungry children to sleep, accompanying sacred rituals, and carrying the emotional memory of an entire indigenous community.

Today, that same rhythm has travelled far beyond the forests of Kerala.

Mini Karimam, an indigenous woman from the Adiya tribal community, has been honoured with the prestigious 'Indigenous Women Trainer Award 2026' by the international organisation iLED Network for her remarkable efforts to preserve and revive the traditional Chola musical heritage.

The award, presented on the occasion of International Women's Day (March 8), includes a cash prize of US$ 1,000, a citation, and a commemorative plaque. Representing Asia at the global platform, Mini's recognition is being celebrated as a landmark moment for Kerala's indigenous cultural traditions.

More importantly, the honour recognises not merely the preservation of a musical instrument, but the survival of an entire oral cultural tradition that stood on the brink of extinction.

More Than An Instrument

For Mini Karimam, the Chola is not just music. It is memory, survival, motherhood, grief, and identity.

Sitting inside her modest tribal home in Thirunelli, Mini recalls how she first learned the art by silently observing her mother and grandmother craft the instrument using forest materials.

''In those days, poverty was severe. Children would cry from hunger during the nights. I used to play the Chola for them. Slowly, listening to the rhythm, they would forget their hunger and fall asleep peacefully,'' Mini told ETV Bharat. ''Playing the Chola together at night was our happiness during those difficult times.''

Her words capture the emotional significance of the instrument within the Adiya community, where music historically evolved not as entertainment, but as emotional healing and collective resilience.

Chola: The Forest Instrument of the Adiya Community

The Adiya tribe, one of Wayanad's oldest indigenous communities, has lived for centuries in close harmony with the forests. Their rituals, festivals, healing practices, and storytelling traditions are deeply intertwined with music and dance.

Among them, the Chola occupies a sacred space.

Traditionally used during Gaddika rituals — ceremonial performances associated with healing, prosperity, and spiritual protection — the instrument also served as a lullaby rhythm within tribal homes.

Crafted entirely from natural forest materials, the Chola reflects the ecology and aesthetics of indigenous life itself.

Its body is made from carefully selected lightweight forest wood, hollowed into a drum-like structure. Animal hide is stretched over the frame and tightened using natural forest vines or fibres. The tuning depends entirely on the precision of the binding process, giving the instrument its soft but deeply resonant sound.

No chemicals. No machinery. No artificial polish. Only the forest, craftsmanship, and inherited memory.