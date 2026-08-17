Karnataka Tightens Food And Drug Safety Checks After State-Wide Raids
Health Minister U T Khader launches QR code, first in India, to register and track complaints concerning expired or overpriced medicines and unhygienic food outlets.
Published : August 17, 2026 at 1:42 PM IST
Bengaluru: Karnataka has announced tighter enforcement of food and drug safety regulations following a state-wide inspection drive that uncovered hygiene violations, unsafe food samples, expired products and labelling irregularities at hotels, warehouses, food outlets and other establishments.
Health Minister U T Khader said the Food Safety and Drug Administration (FSDA) would conduct follow-up inspections and take stringent action against establishments that failed to rectify violations.
Khader also felicitated officials of the department for their work during the inspection drive, saying government officers were the public face of the administration.
“When officers work honestly and efficiently, the government earns people’s trust. We want to recognise their work and support them in future enforcement,” he said.
QR-based Complaint System Launched
The department has introduced a QR code-based Integrated Public Grievance Redressal System in collaboration with the Centre for e-Governance. Citizens can scan the QR code to register and track complaints concerning expired or overpriced medicines, adverse drug reactions, pharmacy services, unhygienic food outlets, artificial food colours and other violations.
An e-certificate service for D Pharmacy students has also been launched.
“This is the first such QR code initiative for food and drug safety in India. Complaints received through it will be taken seriously,” Khader said. A toll-free complaint facility is also planned.
Shawarma, Kebab Samples Found Unsafe
The state-wide inspection covered 629 Backward Classes hostels, where 1,860 samples were collected, and 331 Social Welfare hostels, from which another 556 samples were taken.
Officials inspected 889 food outlets at 186 bus stands, issued notices to 206 establishments and imposed spot fines totalling ₹55,000.
At 603 Anganwadi centres, 549 samples were collected, while 1,257 centres were provided free registration, taking the total number of registered centres across the state to 25,626.
The department also trained 11,370 food business operators under the FSSAI-prescribed FoSTaC programme.
Five teams inspected 99 highway dhabas between Nelamangala and Haveri. Fines totalling ₹3.67 lakh were imposed. Laboratory testing found nine of 41 shawarma samples and one of 21 kebab samples to be unsafe. Legal proceedings have been initiated, while 12 additional samples are being tested for artificial colours.
Action Against Warehouses, Hotels
Officials inspected 236 e-commerce warehouses, initiated proceedings against 44 and fined eight warehouses ₹1.97 lakh for unhygienic conditions.
Of 25 milk and milk-product samples collected from Bengaluru Urban, Chamarajanagar and Mysuru, including supplies arriving from Tamil Nadu, one was found to be substandard.
The drive also covered 124 food outlets near schools and colleges, from where 53 suspected samples were collected. Another 36 egg-mayonnaise samples were collected for testing.
Thirty teams inspected more than 60 three-star and five-star hotels, eight warehouses and four international restaurants. Notices were issued to 30 operators, with cases under adjudication.
Large Quantities Of Food Seized
The inspections resulted in the seizure of 429 kg of mislabelled or expired mutton and chicken, 203 kg of fish carrying excessive expiry periods, 200 kg of vegetarian food stored with non-vegetarian items, 76 kg of rotten vegetables, 45 litres of expired milk and curd, 12 kg of expired bakery products, 67 kg of mislabelled or expired cereals and 49 litres of used, non-compliant cooking oil.
Khader said establishments had been given 10 to 15 days to rectify deficiencies relating to kitchens, hygiene, storage, labelling and supply chains.
“Our intention is not merely to punish. This is a one-time opportunity to comply, protect consumers and safeguard employees’ livelihoods,” he said, warning that stringent action would follow during the second round of inspections against establishments that continued to violate the rules.
Gutka Ban To Continue
Khader said the ban on gutka imposed in 2014 remained in force and that pan masala mixed with nicotine was also prohibited.
“The ban will not be withdrawn, and the Chief Minister supports this position,” he said.
The minister also urged celebrities to stop endorsing cigarettes and tobacco products, pointing to the health consequences faced by consumers who follow such endorsements.
The government is also planning to involve experienced citizens and volunteers, particularly people aged above 60, in reporting food and drug safety violations.
Khader further proposed a conference of food safety officers in coordination with the Union Health Ministry, stressing that cooperation between governments, enforcement agencies and civil society was essential to improve food and drug safety in Karnataka.
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