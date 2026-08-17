ETV Bharat / bharat

Karnataka Tightens Food And Drug Safety Checks After State-Wide Raids

Karnataka Health Minister U T Khader lauching QR code-based system to registar and track complaints concerning medicines and food outlets. ( ETV Bharat )

Bengaluru: Karnataka has announced tighter enforcement of food and drug safety regulations following a state-wide inspection drive that uncovered hygiene violations, unsafe food samples, expired products and labelling irregularities at hotels, warehouses, food outlets and other establishments.

Health Minister U T Khader said the Food Safety and Drug Administration (FSDA) would conduct follow-up inspections and take stringent action against establishments that failed to rectify violations.

Khader also felicitated officials of the department for their work during the inspection drive, saying government officers were the public face of the administration.

“When officers work honestly and efficiently, the government earns people’s trust. We want to recognise their work and support them in future enforcement,” he said.

QR-based Complaint System Launched

The department has introduced a QR code-based Integrated Public Grievance Redressal System in collaboration with the Centre for e-Governance. Citizens can scan the QR code to register and track complaints concerning expired or overpriced medicines, adverse drug reactions, pharmacy services, unhygienic food outlets, artificial food colours and other violations.

An e-certificate service for D Pharmacy students has also been launched.

“This is the first such QR code initiative for food and drug safety in India. Complaints received through it will be taken seriously,” Khader said. A toll-free complaint facility is also planned.

Shawarma, Kebab Samples Found Unsafe

The state-wide inspection covered 629 Backward Classes hostels, where 1,860 samples were collected, and 331 Social Welfare hostels, from which another 556 samples were taken.

Officials inspected 889 food outlets at 186 bus stands, issued notices to 206 establishments and imposed spot fines totalling ₹55,000.

At 603 Anganwadi centres, 549 samples were collected, while 1,257 centres were provided free registration, taking the total number of registered centres across the state to 25,626.

The department also trained 11,370 food business operators under the FSSAI-prescribed FoSTaC programme.

Five teams inspected 99 highway dhabas between Nelamangala and Haveri. Fines totalling ₹3.67 lakh were imposed. Laboratory testing found nine of 41 shawarma samples and one of 21 kebab samples to be unsafe. Legal proceedings have been initiated, while 12 additional samples are being tested for artificial colours.

Action Against Warehouses, Hotels

Officials inspected 236 e-commerce warehouses, initiated proceedings against 44 and fined eight warehouses ₹1.97 lakh for unhygienic conditions.