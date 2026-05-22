ETV Bharat / bharat

Ebola Outbreak: 24-Hour Surveillance At Kerala Airports Amid Global Health Concerns

Ernakulam: Authorities have intensified health surveillance and precautionary measures at the Cochin International Airport (CIAL) in Nedumbassery, here from Friday, following growing international concern over the spread of the Ebola virus in parts of Africa.

A joint emergency review meeting was convened by Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) and the Airport Health Organisation (APHO) to strengthen preventive protocols and coordinate emergency response systems at the airport.

The move comes in the wake of heightened global alertness over Ebola outbreaks in certain African regions and increased concerns regarding international transmission through air travel. Officials said passengers arriving directly or indirectly from affected countries, including the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Uganda, and South Sudan, will undergo enhanced screening and monitoring procedures.

As part of the tightened measures, a dedicated 24-hour surveillance system has been activated at the airport. Thermal scanners and visual health inspections are being carried out at international terminals, while officials are also verifying the 21-day travel history of incoming passengers to identify potential exposure risks.

The high-level meeting was attended by CIAL Airport Director Manu G, Airport Health Officer Dr Raphael Teddy, Senior Medical Officer Dr Aysha Manika K A, and representatives from the CISF, Immigration Department, Airport Authority of India (AAI), airlines, and airport management. APHO Public Health Specialist Dr. Anna presented the emergency preparedness and contingency plan to be implemented under the enhanced alert system.

Concern Over Bundibugyo Ebola Variant

Health officials also expressed concern over the Bundibugyo strain of the Ebola virus, considered one of the more dangerous variants among the known Ebola species. Experts noted that there is currently no widely established specific treatment protocol for the strain, increasing the need for early detection and strict containment.

Ebola spreads through direct contact with bodily fluids of infected individuals or contaminated materials, and can also transmit from infected animals to humans. The incubation period ranges from two to 21 days.