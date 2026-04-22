Thrissur Pooram Fireworks Unit Blast: Kerala Orders Judicial Probe; ₹14 Lakh Aid Announced, ₹2 lakh For Injured
DNA testing is being expedited to identify severely charred remains, with expert medical teams from neighbouring districts assisting in the process.
Published : April 22, 2026 at 2:58 PM IST
Thrissur: The Kerala government has ordered a judicial inquiry into the devastating explosion at a fireworks manufacturing unit in Mundathikode that left 13 people dead and several critically injured. Announcing immediate relief measures on Wednesday, the state has sanctioned ₹14 lakh compensation to the families of the deceased and ₹2 lakh for the injured, while also committing to bear the full medical expenses of those undergoing treatment.
The relief announced will include Rs 10 lakh from the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund and Rs 4 lakh from the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF). The probe team will be headed by Justice (retired) C N Ramachandran Nair.
The explosion occurred at a unit preparing fireworks for the Thiruvambadi faction of the iconic Thrissur Pooram festival and triggered a series of blasts beginning around 3:30 PM on Tuesday, which continued for nearly two hours. The incident caused widespread panic in the area and resulted in extensive damage to nearby houses and structures.
According to officials, 12 injured persons are currently undergoing treatment in the intensive care unit at Thrissur Government Medical College Hospital. Five among them have suffered over 70% burns, and at least one patient is in need of emergency surgery. Authorities said all critical care arrangements have been put in place.
Kerala Revenue Minister K Rajan stated that postmortem procedures are progressing on a war footing. Several bodies and body parts have already been examined, with some handed over to relatives. DNA testing is being expedited to identify severely charred remains, with expert medical teams from Kottayam, Ernakulam, Palakkad and Kozhikode districts assisting in the process. "The incident would also be declared a state-specific disaster," he said.
Authorities said nine bodies have so far been brought to the mortuary, of which seven have been identified. The identified victims include Sudarshan (54) from Pazhayannur in Thrissur; Vasudevan (54) from Kachoor in Palakkad; Suvin (40) from Kundannur in Thrissur; Manikandan (60) from Edappal; Subramanian (50) from Kulathur in Malappuram; Bijish from Chirakkal; and Manikandan (33) from Kottappuram, who was not associated with the fireworks unit but was a local resident.
Officials added that in addition to the bodies, 26 body parts have been recovered and are currently kept in the mortuary, complicating identification efforts.
Union Minister Suresh Gopi, who visited the site, said a specialised central team would conduct a detailed investigation into the cause of the blast. Officials from the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO) have begun inspections, while forensic teams and dog squads continue search operations. Authorities are also ensuring that any unexploded materials at the site are safely neutralised.
Discussions are also underway regarding the conduct of the upcoming Thrissur Pooram festival, set for April 26 at the Sree Vadakkunnathan Temple, with the administration indicating that decisions will be taken after consultations with Devaswom authorities and in compliance with the Model Code of Conduct currently in force.
As of now, the festivities features caparisoned elephants (for kudamattom), percussion (Ilanjitahar Melam), and fireworks on April 27. Devaswom Minister V N Vasavan said the government would prioritise public safety and is considering stricter regulations and enhanced monitoring of fireworks units to prevent such incidents in the future. Leader of the Opposition V D Satheesan called for a comprehensive probe into possible lapses, stressing that safety standards must not be compromised even in traditional celebrations. (with agency inputs)
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