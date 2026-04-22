ETV Bharat / bharat

Thrissur Pooram Fireworks Unit Blast: Kerala Orders Judicial Probe; ₹14 Lakh Aid Announced, ₹2 lakh For Injured

Thrissur: The Kerala government has ordered a judicial inquiry into the devastating explosion at a fireworks manufacturing unit in Mundathikode that left 13 people dead and several critically injured. Announcing immediate relief measures on Wednesday, the state has sanctioned ₹14 lakh compensation to the families of the deceased and ₹2 lakh for the injured, while also committing to bear the full medical expenses of those undergoing treatment.

The relief announced will include Rs 10 lakh from the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund and Rs 4 lakh from the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF). The probe team will be headed by Justice (retired) C N Ramachandran Nair.

The explosion occurred at a unit preparing fireworks for the Thiruvambadi faction of the iconic Thrissur Pooram festival and triggered a series of blasts beginning around 3:30 PM on Tuesday, which continued for nearly two hours. The incident caused widespread panic in the area and resulted in extensive damage to nearby houses and structures.

According to officials, 12 injured persons are currently undergoing treatment in the intensive care unit at Thrissur Government Medical College Hospital. Five among them have suffered over 70% burns, and at least one patient is in need of emergency surgery. Authorities said all critical care arrangements have been put in place.

Kerala Revenue Minister K Rajan stated that postmortem procedures are progressing on a war footing. Several bodies and body parts have already been examined, with some handed over to relatives. DNA testing is being expedited to identify severely charred remains, with expert medical teams from Kottayam, Ernakulam, Palakkad and Kozhikode districts assisting in the process. "The incident would also be declared a state-specific disaster," he said.