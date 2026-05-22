Kerala: Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan Elected Speaker Of 16th Assembly With Overwhelming Majority
A veteran legislator with more than three decades of parliamentary experience, Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan has represented constituencies in Kottayam district continuously since 1991.
Published : May 22, 2026 at 12:14 PM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: Senior Congress leader and former Home Minister Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan was on Friday elected as the Speaker of the 16th Kerala Legislative Assembly after securing a decisive majority in the Speaker election held in the House.
Contesting as the United Democratic Front (UDF) candidate, Radhakrishnan secured 101 votes in the secret ballot conducted under constitutional procedures. Left Democratic Front (LDF) candidate and former minister A C Moideen received 35 votes, while National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate B B Gopakumar secured three votes. Pro-tem Speaker G Sudhakaran, who presided over the proceedings, did not cast his vote.
The election process began at 9 AM in the Assembly. Ballot papers carrying the names of all three candidates were distributed to legislators, and two polling booths were arranged on either side of the Speaker's podium to ensure secrecy during voting. Members marked their preference and deposited their ballots in a secured ballot box placed on the Speaker's table.
Chief Minister V D Satheesan cast the first vote, followed by ministers, ruling front members and opposition legislators. Counting commenced immediately after polling under the supervision of the Legislative Assembly Secretary in the presence of polling agents representing the three political fronts.
Following the official announcement of the results, CM Satheesan and Leader of the Opposition Pinarayi Vijayan escorted the newly-elected Speaker to the Chair. Members from both the treasury and opposition benches congratulated Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan on assuming the post.
A veteran legislator with more than three decades of parliamentary experience, Radhakrishnan has represented constituencies in Kottayam district continuously since 1991. He entered public life through student politics and later served as Kerala Students Union leader, Youth Congress state president and KPCC general secretary.
Widely regarded for his administrative experience as Home and Revenue Minister in the Oommen Chandy government, Radhakrishnan is considered a leader capable of maintaining balance and ensuring smooth functioning of the House.
Congratulating him, Chief Minister Satheesan described Radhakrishnan as a "beloved elder brother" and a leader with immense political wisdom and legislative experience. LoP Pinarayi Vijayan also expressed confidence that the new Speaker would conduct proceedings impartially and protect democratic rights within the Assembly.
With the Speaker election completed, the Assembly will reconvene after Bakrid break with Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar's address on May 29 and subsequent discussions on the new government's legislative and financial agenda.
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