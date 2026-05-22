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Kerala: Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan Elected Speaker Of 16th Assembly With Overwhelming Majority

Thiruvananthapuram: Senior Congress leader and former Home Minister Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan was on Friday elected as the Speaker of the 16th Kerala Legislative Assembly after securing a decisive majority in the Speaker election held in the House.

Contesting as the United Democratic Front (UDF) candidate, Radhakrishnan secured 101 votes in the secret ballot conducted under constitutional procedures. Left Democratic Front (LDF) candidate and former minister A C Moideen received 35 votes, while National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate B B Gopakumar secured three votes. Pro-tem Speaker G Sudhakaran, who presided over the proceedings, did not cast his vote.

The election process began at 9 AM in the Assembly. Ballot papers carrying the names of all three candidates were distributed to legislators, and two polling booths were arranged on either side of the Speaker's podium to ensure secrecy during voting. Members marked their preference and deposited their ballots in a secured ballot box placed on the Speaker's table.

Chief Minister V D Satheesan cast the first vote, followed by ministers, ruling front members and opposition legislators. Counting commenced immediately after polling under the supervision of the Legislative Assembly Secretary in the presence of polling agents representing the three political fronts.

Following the official announcement of the results, CM Satheesan and Leader of the Opposition Pinarayi Vijayan escorted the newly-elected Speaker to the Chair. Members from both the treasury and opposition benches congratulated Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan on assuming the post.