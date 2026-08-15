ETV Bharat / bharat

Kerala Skips Vande Mataram At Independence Day Events, Kozhikode Corp Witness Jana Gana Mana Face Off

Chief Minister V D Satheesan taking the salute after hoisting the national flag at the state-level Independence Day function at Central Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday. ( ETV Bharat )

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala's Independence Day celebrations on Saturday triggered a fresh political confrontation over the Centre's new protocol on the rendition of 'Vande Mataram', with the state government's official ceremonies featuring the National Anthem, 'Jana Gana Mana', but not the National Song.

Chief Minister V D Satheesan hoisted the national flag at the state-level Independence Day function at Central Stadium here on Saturday and the ceremony was followed by Jana Gana Mana. There was no rendition of Vande Mataram at the official state ceremony.

The decision assumes significance as the Union government has recently issued detailed guidelines on the rendition of the National Song, while Parliament has also amended the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act to extend statutory protection to Vande Mataram. The amendment makes intentional obstruction of, or disturbance to, the singing of the National Song punishable in the same manner as such acts involving the National Anthem.

The Centre's July 9 protocol provides for the official rendition of Vande Mataram at specified formal and ceremonial occasions and says that the National Song should precede the National Anthem at events where the two are to be performed. The guidelines also prescribe the official version and full rendition for specified occasions.

Satheesan's 'Wait And See' Remark Becomes Significant

The Kerala government's position had been closely watched in the run-up to Independence Day.

Asked a few days ago whether Vande Mataram would be sung in full at the state's Independence Day celebrations, Satheesan had declined to give a direct answer, saying people should “wait and see” and indicating that the Congress and the UDF had a clear position on the issue.

That position has now become evident through the official programme, with Jana Gana Mana forming the musical component of the state-level flag-hoisting ceremony.

The General Education Department's guidelines on Friday to schools similarly instructed institutions to hoist the national flag and sing Jana Gana Mana, without directing them to sing Vande Mataram. The omission had already triggered a political controversy in the state.

Chief Minister V D Satheesan taking the salute after hoisting the national flag at the state-level Independence Day function at Central Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday. (ETV Bharat)

A Question Of Protocol, Not The Status Of Vande Mataram

The controversy has also brought the distinction between the National Anthem and the National Song into sharper focus.

Jana Gana Mana is India's National Anthem, while Vande Mataram is the National Song. The Centre's new framework seeks to accord the National Song stronger statutory protection and greater prominence at official functions.

The amended law, however, concerns protection against intentional obstruction or disturbance during the singing of the National Song; it should not be conflated with a blanket criminal requirement for every citizen to sing it at every public event.

The Kerala government's decision has therefore become a larger political question over how the Centre's new protocol should be implemented by states and institutions.