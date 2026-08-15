Kerala Skips Vande Mataram At Independence Day Events, Kozhikode Corp Witness Jana Gana Mana Face Off
Chief Minister V D Satheesan hoisted his first Independence Day flag and ceremony was followed by Jana Gana Mana and no rendition of Vande Mataram.
Published : August 15, 2026 at 2:10 PM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala's Independence Day celebrations on Saturday triggered a fresh political confrontation over the Centre's new protocol on the rendition of 'Vande Mataram', with the state government's official ceremonies featuring the National Anthem, 'Jana Gana Mana', but not the National Song.
Chief Minister V D Satheesan hoisted the national flag at the state-level Independence Day function at Central Stadium here on Saturday and the ceremony was followed by Jana Gana Mana. There was no rendition of Vande Mataram at the official state ceremony.
The decision assumes significance as the Union government has recently issued detailed guidelines on the rendition of the National Song, while Parliament has also amended the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act to extend statutory protection to Vande Mataram. The amendment makes intentional obstruction of, or disturbance to, the singing of the National Song punishable in the same manner as such acts involving the National Anthem.
The Centre's July 9 protocol provides for the official rendition of Vande Mataram at specified formal and ceremonial occasions and says that the National Song should precede the National Anthem at events where the two are to be performed. The guidelines also prescribe the official version and full rendition for specified occasions.
Satheesan's 'Wait And See' Remark Becomes Significant
The Kerala government's position had been closely watched in the run-up to Independence Day.
Asked a few days ago whether Vande Mataram would be sung in full at the state's Independence Day celebrations, Satheesan had declined to give a direct answer, saying people should “wait and see” and indicating that the Congress and the UDF had a clear position on the issue.
That position has now become evident through the official programme, with Jana Gana Mana forming the musical component of the state-level flag-hoisting ceremony.
The General Education Department's guidelines on Friday to schools similarly instructed institutions to hoist the national flag and sing Jana Gana Mana, without directing them to sing Vande Mataram. The omission had already triggered a political controversy in the state.
A Question Of Protocol, Not The Status Of Vande Mataram
The controversy has also brought the distinction between the National Anthem and the National Song into sharper focus.
Jana Gana Mana is India's National Anthem, while Vande Mataram is the National Song. The Centre's new framework seeks to accord the National Song stronger statutory protection and greater prominence at official functions.
The amended law, however, concerns protection against intentional obstruction or disturbance during the singing of the National Song; it should not be conflated with a blanket criminal requirement for every citizen to sing it at every public event.
The Kerala government's decision has therefore become a larger political question over how the Centre's new protocol should be implemented by states and institutions.
Kozhikode Corporation Turns Into A Flashpoint
The political dispute was dramatically visible at the Kozhikode Corporation on Independence Day.
While the Mayor and other officials led the singing of Jana Gana Mana, Bharatiya Janata Party councillors began singing Vande Mataram simultaneously. The two renditions consequently overlapped during the official ceremony.
The BJP councillors continued with Vande Mataram even after Jana Gana Mana had ended, leading to objections from other councillors who argued that singing the two simultaneously was inappropriate and disrupted the official ceremony.
The incident provided a vivid local expression of the larger political disagreement over the Centre's new National Song protocol and Kerala's decision not to incorporate it into the official Independence Day programme.
Kerala Takes A Different Line
Kerala's approach stands out amid the nationwide debate over the Centre's effort to give Vande Mataram greater prominence during its 150th-anniversary year.
The issue has also intersected with state-level cultural protocols elsewhere. In Tamil Nadu, for instance, the state has formally accorded precedence to Tamil Thai Vazhthu, its state song, at functions in the state. The Tamil Nadu Assembly recently passed a resolution requiring the state song to be sung first at official, educational and institutional events.
In Kerala, however, the dispute has acquired a distinctly political dimension, with the Congress-led government and the BJP taking opposing positions on the implementation of the Centre's directions.
For the Congress-led United Democratic Front government, the issue has been presented in the context of secularism and the character of India's plural society. The BJP, meanwhile, has accused the state government of deliberately ignoring the Centre's directions and has sought greater prominence for Vande Mataram.
The developments have thus transformed what would ordinarily be a ceremonial component of Independence Day celebrations into another flashpoint in the continuing Centre-state political contest over national symbols, protocol and the limits of central directives.
At the AICC headquarters in New Delhi, the Independence Day ceremony also saw the rendition of Vande Mataram. A video circulating on social media appeared to show senior Congress leaders, including Sonia Gandhi and party president Mallikarjun Kharge, objecting to or signalling for the rendition to stop while it continued. The episode has added another layer to the political controversy over the Centre's new protocol on the National Song.
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