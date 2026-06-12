ETV Bharat / bharat

Kerala: Seven More Shigella Cases Confirmed, Taking Total To 16 In Wayanad District

Wayanad: Seven more people have been confirmed with the Shigella infection in Wayanad district, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 16.

District Medical Officer (DMO) of the Kerala Health Department, Dr K T Rekha, said epidemic surveillance, preventive measures, and awareness campaigns have been intensified across the district. She also informed that the health condition of all 16 children currently diagnosed with the disease is satisfactory.

Children showing symptoms should minimise contact with others as much as possible. Necessary precautions must be taken to prevent the disease from spreading to other children and adults. If new symptoms appear, health workers should be informed immediately and treatment should be sought at the nearest health centre.

The DMO urged the public to strictly follow the alert guidelines and preventive measures issued by the health department. People have been advised to maintain personal, food, and environmental hygiene, seek immediate medical attention if symptoms appear, and avoid self-medication.

Statewide High Alert Issued

Following the confirmation of Shigella cases in various districts, the health department has issued a high alert across Kerala. Authorities warned that the infection spreads rapidly through contaminated water, spoiled food, and physical contact.

Diarrhoea, fever, severe stomach pain, and the presence of blood or pus in stools are the main symptoms. Health officials stressed that those experiencing symptoms should seek medical care immediately rather than self-medicating.

Shigella is a group of bacteria that attacks the digestive system. It is a highly contagious disease affecting the large intestine and spreads quickly, mainly through contaminated food and water. Without timely treatment, it can develop into a serious condition and may even become life-threatening.