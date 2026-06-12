Kerala: Seven More Shigella Cases Confirmed, Taking Total To 16 In Wayanad District
Shigella is a contagious bacteria that attacks the digestive system, affecting the intestine, and spreads quickly, mainly through contaminated food and water.
Published : June 12, 2026 at 4:01 PM IST
Wayanad: Seven more people have been confirmed with the Shigella infection in Wayanad district, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 16.
District Medical Officer (DMO) of the Kerala Health Department, Dr K T Rekha, said epidemic surveillance, preventive measures, and awareness campaigns have been intensified across the district. She also informed that the health condition of all 16 children currently diagnosed with the disease is satisfactory.
Children showing symptoms should minimise contact with others as much as possible. Necessary precautions must be taken to prevent the disease from spreading to other children and adults. If new symptoms appear, health workers should be informed immediately and treatment should be sought at the nearest health centre.
The DMO urged the public to strictly follow the alert guidelines and preventive measures issued by the health department. People have been advised to maintain personal, food, and environmental hygiene, seek immediate medical attention if symptoms appear, and avoid self-medication.
Statewide High Alert Issued
Following the confirmation of Shigella cases in various districts, the health department has issued a high alert across Kerala. Authorities warned that the infection spreads rapidly through contaminated water, spoiled food, and physical contact.
Diarrhoea, fever, severe stomach pain, and the presence of blood or pus in stools are the main symptoms. Health officials stressed that those experiencing symptoms should seek medical care immediately rather than self-medicating.
Shigella is a group of bacteria that attacks the digestive system. It is a highly contagious disease affecting the large intestine and spreads quickly, mainly through contaminated food and water. Without timely treatment, it can develop into a serious condition and may even become life-threatening.
Children below the age of five are considered the most vulnerable. The health department warned that the disease can spread rapidly through anganwadis, schools, and childcare centres. Children with symptoms should avoid contact with others, and any new symptoms should be reported immediately to health workers.
The DMO reiterated that strict adherence to hygiene practices and health department guidelines is essential. Those who consume safe food and drinking water, especially while travelling, face a lower risk of infection.
Communicable Diseases On The Rise
Meanwhile, communicable diseases continue to pose a challenge across the state. On Thursday alone, 13,025 people sought treatment for viral fever. One dengue-related death and one leptospirosis death were reported.
Dengue was confirmed in 134 people on Thursday, while Shigella cases in the state have reached 38 so far this month. Two deaths linked to Shigella have been reported in the past six months.
Leptospirosis was confirmed in 11 people and malaria in three others on Thursday. In Malappuram district, 2,495 people sought treatment for viral fever. On Wednesday, dengue was confirmed in 72 people, leptospirosis in 13, malaria in four, and Shigella in seven people. Ten Shigella cases had also been reported on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, the condition of the 43-year-old man from Kozhikode who tested positive for Nipah virus remains critical. He is undergoing treatment on ventilator support in the isolation ward. The health department on Thursday released his route map covering his movements from May 30 to June 10 as part of contact-tracing efforts.
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