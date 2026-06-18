Kerala Scientists Uncover Breakthrough Mechanism Behind Malaria Drug Resistance
The team found that newly formed red blood cells, known as reticulocytes, create a protective environment that can help malaria parasites, reports C S Sidharthan
Published : June 18, 2026 at 7:21 PM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: Scientists at the Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology (BRIC-RGCB), a pioneer institute under the Biotechnology Research and Innovation Council (BRIC), here, have made a significant breakthrough in understanding why some malaria infections fail to respond fully to treatment, identifying a previously underappreciated mechanism that helps malaria parasites survive anti-malarial drugs.
The findings, led by BRIC-RGCB principal investigator Dr Rajesh Chandramohanadas, have been published in 'Host Reticulocyte Redox Attenuation Creates a Protective Niche for Artemisinin Tolerance in Plasmodium falciparum' as an Editors' Choice article in The Journal of Infectious Diseases. Researchers say the discovery could pave the way for more effective malaria treatment strategies and help combat emerging drug resistance.
The research originated from a long-standing scientific question: Why do some malaria patients continue to harbour parasites despite receiving highly effective anti-malarial drugs, including artemisinin-based therapies that are widely used across the world?
The team found that newly formed red blood cells, known as reticulocytes, create a protective biochemical environment that can help malaria parasites withstand the effects of artemisinin. The discovery suggests that drug resistance may not depend solely on genetic mutations within the parasite, as previously believed.
Instead, the type of host cell infected by the parasite may also influence how effectively treatment works. "The study shows that the response of malaria parasites to treatment can vary depending on the type of blood cells they infect," Dr Chandramohanadas told ETV Bharat.
Reticulocytes Offer Protective Environment
Malaria parasites survive and multiply inside red blood cells. By analysing human reticulocytes, the research team found that these young blood cells contain high levels of antioxidants and protective enzymes.
When malaria parasites infect reticulocytes, they gain access to this protective environment, which may help them survive drug exposure for longer periods.
According to the researchers, disrupting this survival advantage could potentially improve the effectiveness of malaria treatment and reduce the chances of persistent infections.
Dr Beena Pillai, Director of BRIC-RGCB, told ETV Bharat that the findings may help explain why some patients experience delayed clearance of malaria parasites despite receiving appropriate treatment.
Implications For Vulnerable Patients
The researchers noted that the findings may be particularly relevant for children, anaemic patients, individuals with low blood counts and those recovering from infections, as such groups often have higher levels of reticulocytes in their bloodstream. The presence of larger numbers of these cells could create a more favourable environment for malaria parasites during treatment, potentially influencing clinical outcomes.
The study was conducted through a collaboration involving BRIC-RGCB, the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), Thiruvananthapuram; Cosmopolitan Hospital, Thiruvananthapuram, and the CSIR-National Chemical Laboratory (NCL), Pune.
Apart from Dr Chandramohanadas, the research team included Christine Davis and Lakshmi, among others.
About Malaria
Malaria is a mosquito-borne infectious disease caused by parasites that enter the human body through the bite of an infected mosquito. Once inside the body, the parasites initially travel to the liver before infecting red blood cells, where they multiply and cause illness.
Common symptoms include high fever, chills, fatigue, headache, muscle pain, vomiting, sweating and general weakness. In severe cases, malaria can lead to life-threatening complications if left untreated.
Health experts stress that preventing mosquito bites remains the most effective way to reduce malaria risk. Protective measures include using mosquito nets, installing window screens, wearing full-body clothing in mosquito-prone areas and applying insect repellents.
Children, pregnant women, elderly individuals and travellers to malaria-endemic regions remain among the most vulnerable groups. Maintaining safe injection practices and avoiding contaminated needles are also important preventive measures.
Also read