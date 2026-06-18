ETV Bharat / bharat

Kerala Scientists Uncover Breakthrough Mechanism Behind Malaria Drug Resistance

Thiruvananthapuram: Scientists at the Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology (BRIC-RGCB), a pioneer institute under the Biotechnology Research and Innovation Council (BRIC), here, have made a significant breakthrough in understanding why some malaria infections fail to respond fully to treatment, identifying a previously underappreciated mechanism that helps malaria parasites survive anti-malarial drugs.

The findings, led by BRIC-RGCB principal investigator Dr Rajesh Chandramohanadas, have been published in 'Host Reticulocyte Redox Attenuation Creates a Protective Niche for Artemisinin Tolerance in Plasmodium falciparum' as an Editors' Choice article in The Journal of Infectious Diseases. Researchers say the discovery could pave the way for more effective malaria treatment strategies and help combat emerging drug resistance.

The research originated from a long-standing scientific question: Why do some malaria patients continue to harbour parasites despite receiving highly effective anti-malarial drugs, including artemisinin-based therapies that are widely used across the world?

The team found that newly formed red blood cells, known as reticulocytes, create a protective biochemical environment that can help malaria parasites withstand the effects of artemisinin. The discovery suggests that drug resistance may not depend solely on genetic mutations within the parasite, as previously believed.

Instead, the type of host cell infected by the parasite may also influence how effectively treatment works. "The study shows that the response of malaria parasites to treatment can vary depending on the type of blood cells they infect," Dr Chandramohanadas told ETV Bharat.

Reticulocytes Offer Protective Environment

Malaria parasites survive and multiply inside red blood cells. By analysing human reticulocytes, the research team found that these young blood cells contain high levels of antioxidants and protective enzymes.

When malaria parasites infect reticulocytes, they gain access to this protective environment, which may help them survive drug exposure for longer periods.

According to the researchers, disrupting this survival advantage could potentially improve the effectiveness of malaria treatment and reduce the chances of persistent infections.

Dr Beena Pillai, Director of BRIC-RGCB, told ETV Bharat that the findings may help explain why some patients experience delayed clearance of malaria parasites despite receiving appropriate treatment.