ETV Bharat / bharat

Kerala Scientist's Arctic Mission: S Bijoy Nandan Conquers North Pole, Says 'Journey Was Demanding, Full Of Challenges'

Ernakulam: Renowned oceanographer Prof S Bijoy Nandan has achieved a historic milestone for Kerala by setting foot on the North Pole at 90 degree North latitude.

Serving as the Dean of the Faculty of Marine Sciences at the Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) and a CSIR Emeritus Scientist, Nandan has earned the rare distinction of becoming the first Malayali to reach this geographical boundary.

He accomplished this global feat through the "Rosatom International Arctic Expedition - Icebreaker of Knowledge," a major initiative aimed at driving new scientific advancements in the Arctic region and fostering international cooperation in polar research. Nandan was the sole Indian scientist selected as an international expert for this historic mission, which took place from August 4 to 13, 2026.

The team launched its voyage from Murmansk port in Russia aboard the nuclear-powered '50 Let Pobedy', a massive icebreaker, capable of cutting through thick Arctic ice sheets. Nandan noted that the journey was extremely demanding and full of challenges, adding that it provided a firsthand understanding of the changes taking place at the North Pole, including climate change.