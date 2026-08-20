Kerala Scientist's Arctic Mission: S Bijoy Nandan Conquers North Pole, Says 'Journey Was Demanding, Full Of Challenges'
S Bijoy Nandan's mission is expected to bring a new direction and momentum to India's future Arctic research activities and environmental studies.
Published : August 20, 2026 at 6:34 PM IST
Ernakulam: Renowned oceanographer Prof S Bijoy Nandan has achieved a historic milestone for Kerala by setting foot on the North Pole at 90 degree North latitude.
Serving as the Dean of the Faculty of Marine Sciences at the Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) and a CSIR Emeritus Scientist, Nandan has earned the rare distinction of becoming the first Malayali to reach this geographical boundary.
He accomplished this global feat through the "Rosatom International Arctic Expedition - Icebreaker of Knowledge," a major initiative aimed at driving new scientific advancements in the Arctic region and fostering international cooperation in polar research. Nandan was the sole Indian scientist selected as an international expert for this historic mission, which took place from August 4 to 13, 2026.
The team launched its voyage from Murmansk port in Russia aboard the nuclear-powered '50 Let Pobedy', a massive icebreaker, capable of cutting through thick Arctic ice sheets. Nandan noted that the journey was extremely demanding and full of challenges, adding that it provided a firsthand understanding of the changes taking place at the North Pole, including climate change.
Nandan mentioned that he was able to coordinate scientific and educational programmes throughout the expedition alongside world-class scientists, Arctic researchers, educators, and prominent science communicators from various countries. He engaged in extensive discussions with students and domain experts on critical topics such as ocean and polar science, global climate change, environmental sustainability, and marine environmental conservation.
A veteran in the field of polar research, Nandan previously stayed and conducted extensive long-term research at the 'Ny-Alesund International Arctic Research Base' in Svalbard, Norway, between 2015 and 2021 as part of the Indian Arctic Research Program.
His scientific findings in Arctic fjord ecology, blue carbon potential, and benthic biodiversity have garnered significant international acclaim.
Through this rare achievement at the North Pole, he has successfully raised the profile of both the nation and Kerala in the global scientific community. His mission is expected to bring new direction and momentum to India's future Arctic research activities and environmental studies.
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