Rising Home Births In Kerala Trigger Alarm: Infant Deaths, Legal Push For Regulation Amid Health Risks
Kerala, often compared with developed nations like US, is now witnessing a worrying trend - the steady rise of unsafe home deliveries, reports Aravind Babu
Published : April 27, 2026 at 4:05 PM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala, long celebrated for its world-class healthcare indicators and often compared favourably with developed nations like the United States in terms of low Infant Mortality Rates (IMR), is now witnessing a worrying trend - the steady rise of unsafe home deliveries. Health authorities and medical experts warn that this shift could undermine decades of progress in maternal and child healthcare.
The urgency of the issue is underscored by tragic cases. In April 2025, a woman from Malappuram died hours after delivering at home following severe bleeding, while her newborn required emergency intensive care. More recently, in April 2026, a 36-year-old woman from Kottayam lost her newborn immediately after a home delivery and remains under critical care.
According to RTI data from the Directorate of Health Services, Kerala recorded 3,369 home births between 2019 and January 2026, with cases reported across all 14 districts.
District-wise figures (2019–Jan 2026)
- Malappuram: 1,481
- Wayanad: 271
- Idukki: 256
- Palakkad: 199
- Thiruvananthapuram: 168
- Ernakulam: 144
- Kollam: 133
- Kasaragod: 115
- Kannur: 112
- Thrissur: 111
- Kozhikode: 105
- Alappuzha: 82
- Pathanamthitta: 74
- Kottayam: 52
Malappuram alone accounts for nearly half of all cases, raising serious regional concerns.
Between January 2025 and January 2026, 202 home births were reported, with nine infant deaths linked to such deliveries in just over a year.
Kerala's IMR (the number of children under the age of 1 who die for every 1000 born) stands at 5 per 1,000 live births, far below the national average of 25, as per recent economic survey data. This achievement has placed the state ahead of many regions globally, including the US rate of 5.6, and even rivalling developed healthcare systems. While states like Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh have the highest rates, with 37 deaths each.
Neonatal Mortality in Home Births
- 2021-22: 1
- 2022-23: 4
- 2023-24: 4
- 2024-25: 12
- Jan – Dec 2025: 6
- Jan 2026: 3
Role of Misinformation, Unscientific Practices
However, experts caution that unsafe home births could reverse these gains. Maternal deaths linked to home deliveries have also been reported in districts like Kannur and Malappuram.
Leading the charge against this trend is Dr K Prathibha, medical officer of Tanur Government Hospital in Malappuram, who has approached the High Court seeking stricter regulations. She points out a pattern where families engage with health workers during pregnancy but opt for home delivery at the last minute, often citing logistical reasons. Birth certificates are subsequently issued listing 'home' as the place of birth - a practice she argues ''needs urgent legal review''. Her petition has pushed authorities to consider regulatory frameworks, with the court set to hear the matter again in June.
Medical professionals highlight the growing influence of unverified alternative practices like acupuncture and Unani, and social media campaigns encouraging home births. In some areas, WhatsApp groups actively promote such deliveries.
A particularly concerning trend is the use of the so-called 'Maryam Flower' (Anastatica hierochuntica), believed to ease childbirth. Doctors warn that consuming its extract can trigger abnormal uterine contractions, leading to fetal distress and life-threatening complications.
Dr Rahmathunnisa K T, a senior consultant in obstetrics and gynaecology at Aster MIMS, Kottakkal, told ETV Bharat: ''I strictly advise my patients from having 'Maryam Flower' in any form. One component causes the uterus to contract abnormally, leading to fetal distress, Meconium aspiration syndrome (MAS).''
Government Responses And Schemes
The Kerala government has intensified awareness campaigns and is promoting institutional deliveries through schemes such as:
Janani Suraksha Yojana (JSY): Provide financial aid of ₹700 for rural, ₹600 for urban, to encourage institutional deliveries
Janani Shishu Suraksha Karyakram (JSSK): Ensures free treatment, diagnostics and food for expectant mothers and newborns in government hospitals
LaQshya programme (Labour Room Quality Improvement Initiative): Aims to reduce maternal and newborn mortality by improving the quality of care in labour rooms and maternity OTs.
Health Minister Veena George has also warned that spreading misinformation about home births could invite legal action under public health laws.
Kerala's healthcare model has long been a benchmark for the rest of India and beyond. But the rise in home births - driven by misinformation, cultural factors, and distrust - poses a serious challenge.
Experts stress that without immediate intervention, stricter regulation, and sustained awareness, the state risks undoing decades of progress in safeguarding mothers and newborns.
As the legal and policy battle unfolds, the focus remains clear: ensuring that every childbirth is safe, supervised, and free from preventable risks.
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