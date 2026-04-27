ETV Bharat / bharat

Rising Home Births In Kerala Trigger Alarm: Infant Deaths, Legal Push For Regulation Amid Health Risks

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala, long celebrated for its world-class healthcare indicators and often compared favourably with developed nations like the United States in terms of low Infant Mortality Rates (IMR), is now witnessing a worrying trend - the steady rise of unsafe home deliveries. Health authorities and medical experts warn that this shift could undermine decades of progress in maternal and child healthcare.

The urgency of the issue is underscored by tragic cases. In April 2025, a woman from Malappuram died hours after delivering at home following severe bleeding, while her newborn required emergency intensive care. More recently, in April 2026, a 36-year-old woman from Kottayam lost her newborn immediately after a home delivery and remains under critical care.

According to RTI data from the Directorate of Health Services, Kerala recorded 3,369 home births between 2019 and January 2026, with cases reported across all 14 districts.

District-wise figures (2019–Jan 2026)

Malappuram: 1,481

1,481 Wayanad: 271

271 Idukki: 256

256 Palakkad: 199

199 Thiruvananthapuram: 168

168 Ernakulam: 144

144 Kollam: 133

133 Kasaragod: 115

115 Kannur: 112

112 Thrissur: 111

111 Kozhikode: 105

105 Alappuzha: 82

82 Pathanamthitta: 74

74 Kottayam: 52

Malappuram alone accounts for nearly half of all cases, raising serious regional concerns.

Between January 2025 and January 2026, 202 home births were reported, with nine infant deaths linked to such deliveries in just over a year.

Kerala's IMR (the number of children under the age of 1 who die for every 1000 born) stands at 5 per 1,000 live births, far below the national average of 25, as per recent economic survey data. This achievement has placed the state ahead of many regions globally, including the US rate of 5.6, and even rivalling developed healthcare systems. While states like Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh have the highest rates, with 37 deaths each.

Neonatal Mortality in Home Births

2021-22: 1

2022-23: 4

2023-24: 4

2024-25: 12

Jan – Dec 2025: 6

Jan 2026: 3

Role of Misinformation, Unscientific Practices

However, experts caution that unsafe home births could reverse these gains. Maternal deaths linked to home deliveries have also been reported in districts like Kannur and Malappuram.