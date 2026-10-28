Kerala PSC Exam Scam: Former Deputy Secretary P Satheesh Arrested
Former KPSC Deputy Secretary P. Satheesh was arrested in Kozhikode for his alleged role in the Planning Board recruitment scam.
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
Published : October 28, 2026 at 12:58 PM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: Former Deputy Secretary of the Kerala Public Service Commission (PSC), P. Satheesh, has been arrested in connection with the Planning Board recruitment scam, officials said on Wednesday.
Satheesh, recently named an accused in the case, was arrested in Kozhikode. He was in charge of the PSC's examination wing and responsible for evaluating the controversial exam papers.
Satheesh retired from service last year.
More details to follow