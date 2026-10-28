ETV Bharat / bharat

Kerala PSC Exam Scam: Former Deputy Secretary P Satheesh Arrested

Thiruvananthapuram: Former Deputy Secretary of the Kerala Public Service Commission (PSC), P. Satheesh, has been arrested in connection with the Planning Board recruitment scam, officials said on Wednesday.

Satheesh, recently named an accused in the case, was arrested in Kozhikode. He was in charge of the PSC's examination wing and responsible for evaluating the controversial exam papers.