ETV Bharat / bharat

Kerala Police Registers Zero FIR Over Alleged Assault On NSUI Activist In Delhi

Security personnel detain National Students' Union of India (NSUI) activists during a protest demanding immediate resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, at Connaught Place, in New Delhi, Tuesday ( PTI )

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Police on Thursday registered a zero FIR over the alleged assault on NSUI activist Athira Vijayan in Delhi during a protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar and the SIR exercise, officials said.

The zero FIR was registered at the Museum police station here following a complaint by Vijayan to the state police chief.

A Zero FIR is a case that is registered at any police station irrespective of the place where the crime occurred. According to the FIR, the incident occurred at Connaught Place in Delhi on October 13 during a flash protest by the National Students Union of India (NSUI).

The FIR invokes various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) relating to assault on a woman with intent to outrage her modesty, attempt to disrobe a woman, voluntarily causing hurt, wrongful restraint, verbal abuse, and criminal intimidation.

The FIR does not name any police officials or others as accused, officials said. As per the FIR, the complainant and other activists were transported by bus to Connaught Place, where they were forcibly dragged out onto the public street. The complaint also alleges that attempts were made to tear the complainant's clothes.

Subsequently, near the Connaught Place police station, the accused assaulted her by striking her on the face and forcibly holding her arms behind her back. They also kicked her in the private parts and lower abdomen and attempted to snatch her phone, the FIR claimed.