ETV Bharat / bharat

Kerala Panchayats Ban River Bathing Along Tamil Nadu Border Amid Water Shortage, Safety Concerns

Water levels in key rivers like the Bhavani River and Siruvani River have dropped sharply due to poor monsoon rainfall ( ETV Bharat )

Coimbatore: Tourists from Tamil Nadu are returning disappointed after local bodies in Kerala imposed a temporary ban on bathing in rivers along the inter-state border, citing acute water shortage and safety risks.

The restrictions have been enforced in parts of Attappadi, particularly under the Agali Grama Panchayat and nearby Sholayur Panchayat. The move comes as water levels in key rivers like the Bhavani River and Siruvani River have dropped sharply due to poor monsoon rainfall.

These rivers, which originate in the Western Ghats and flow into Coimbatore through the elephant habitat Anaikatti along Kerala-Tamil Nadu boundary, are crucial sources of drinking water.

Sholayur Panchayat notice board showing temporary ban on bathing in rivers (ETV Bharat)

Authorities said that the reduced flow has led to stagnation in several stretches, increasing the risk of contamination if large numbers of tourists enter the water.