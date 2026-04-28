Kerala Panchayats Ban River Bathing Along Tamil Nadu Border Amid Water Shortage, Safety Concerns
The move comes as water levels in key rivers like Bhavani and Siruvani have dropped sharply due to poor monsoon rainfall, reports S Srinivasan.
Published : April 28, 2026 at 10:32 AM IST
Coimbatore: Tourists from Tamil Nadu are returning disappointed after local bodies in Kerala imposed a temporary ban on bathing in rivers along the inter-state border, citing acute water shortage and safety risks.
The restrictions have been enforced in parts of Attappadi, particularly under the Agali Grama Panchayat and nearby Sholayur Panchayat. The move comes as water levels in key rivers like the Bhavani River and Siruvani River have dropped sharply due to poor monsoon rainfall.
These rivers, which originate in the Western Ghats and flow into Coimbatore through the elephant habitat Anaikatti along Kerala-Tamil Nadu boundary, are crucial sources of drinking water.
Authorities said that the reduced flow has led to stagnation in several stretches, increasing the risk of contamination if large numbers of tourists enter the water.
Panchayat officials stressed that the decision was taken to protect drinking water sources relied upon by residents, including tribal communities in Attappadi. "There is no restriction on tourists visiting the area but entry into rivers has been prohibited for around 40 days or until rainfall improves," Agali Panchayat president Shibu Cyriac told ETV Bharat on Monday.
Apart from water scarcity, safety concerns have also prompted the ban. With water levels critically low, certain stretches have become muddy and deceptively deep, posing risk of people getting trapped. Recently, two college students from Coimbatore reportedly drowned after slipping into a river in the area.
While no penalties have been imposed so far in Agali Panchayat, neighbouring Sholayur Panchayat has introduced fines for violations, especially in tourist-heavy zones.
Shibu recollected that similar restrictions were imposed during previous drought periods in 2024 as well. "With summer vacations drawing large crowds to these scenic river spots, we are urging visitors to cooperate until water levels stabilise," Agali panchayat president added.
The move, though disappointing for tourists, is being seen as a necessary step to safeguard both public safety and essential drinking water resources along the Tamil Nadu border area.
Also Read: