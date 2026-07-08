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Kerala: Onam Bumper Lottery First Prize Winner Will Take Home Rs 30 Crore This Time

The official release and unveiling ceremony of the Onam Bumper will be performed by Chief Minister V D Satheesan on July 17. ( Getty Images )

Thiruvananathapuram: The Kerala State Lottery Department has officially launched this year's highly anticipated Onam Bumper lottery, featuring a record-breaking first prize of Rs 30 crore — the biggest lottery prize money offered anywhere in India. The state government issued an official order upgrading the top prize from the previous Rs 25 crore.

However, the State Lotteries Directorate has introduced a few modifications to the remaining prize structure, which includes adjusting the third prize down to Rs 25 lakh from the earlier Rs 50 lakh. Despite the increment in the grand prize, the price of the ticket remains unchanged at Rs 500, a cost that comprises a base price of Rs 357.14 combined with a 40 per cent Goods and Services Tax (GST).

According to State Lotteries Director Anju K S, the official release and unveiling ceremony of the Onam Bumper will be performed by Chief Minister V D Satheesan on July 17. The department has initially slated the printing of 90 lakh tickets for distribution among authorised agents, with provisions to print more based on market demand as the draw date approaches. The tickets will be circulated across 10 distinct series, namely TA, TB, TC, TD, TE, TG, TH, TJ, TK, and TL, carrying a total prize pool of Rs 125.54 crore to be distributed among lucky winners. The draw is scheduled to take place on September 26 in the capital city of Thiruvananthapuram.

The revised prize distribution structure guarantees substantial rewards across multiple tiers for thousands of participants. Following the lone grand prize of Rs 30 crore, the second prize will award Rs 1 crore each to 20 individuals, structured as two winners from each of the 10 ticket series. Similarly, the revised third prize will hand out Rs 25 lakh each to 20 winners, while the fourth prize offers Rs 5 lakh each to 10 individuals, allocation being one per series.