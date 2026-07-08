Kerala: Onam Bumper Lottery First Prize Winner Will Take Home Rs 30 Crore This Time
However, the value of the third prize is down to Rs 25 lakh from Rs 50 lakh; price of ticket remains unchanged at Rs 500.
Published : July 8, 2026 at 7:50 PM IST
Thiruvananathapuram: The Kerala State Lottery Department has officially launched this year's highly anticipated Onam Bumper lottery, featuring a record-breaking first prize of Rs 30 crore — the biggest lottery prize money offered anywhere in India. The state government issued an official order upgrading the top prize from the previous Rs 25 crore.
However, the State Lotteries Directorate has introduced a few modifications to the remaining prize structure, which includes adjusting the third prize down to Rs 25 lakh from the earlier Rs 50 lakh. Despite the increment in the grand prize, the price of the ticket remains unchanged at Rs 500, a cost that comprises a base price of Rs 357.14 combined with a 40 per cent Goods and Services Tax (GST).
According to State Lotteries Director Anju K S, the official release and unveiling ceremony of the Onam Bumper will be performed by Chief Minister V D Satheesan on July 17. The department has initially slated the printing of 90 lakh tickets for distribution among authorised agents, with provisions to print more based on market demand as the draw date approaches. The tickets will be circulated across 10 distinct series, namely TA, TB, TC, TD, TE, TG, TH, TJ, TK, and TL, carrying a total prize pool of Rs 125.54 crore to be distributed among lucky winners. The draw is scheduled to take place on September 26 in the capital city of Thiruvananthapuram.
The revised prize distribution structure guarantees substantial rewards across multiple tiers for thousands of participants. Following the lone grand prize of Rs 30 crore, the second prize will award Rs 1 crore each to 20 individuals, structured as two winners from each of the 10 ticket series. Similarly, the revised third prize will hand out Rs 25 lakh each to 20 winners, while the fourth prize offers Rs 5 lakh each to 10 individuals, allocation being one per series.
The fifth prize stands at Rs 2 lakh each for 10 winners, followed by the sixth prize of Rs 5,000 each for 54,000 individuals, a seventh prize of Rs 2,000 each for 81,000 winners, an eighth prize of Rs 1,000 each for 1,24,200 people, and a ninth prize of Rs 500 each for 2,75,400 ticket holders. Additionally, a consolation prize of Rs 5 lakh each will be distributed to nine individuals holding the same lucky number across the remaining series.
In the light of the public interest and the high financial stakes involved, the Lottery Director issued a strict advisory warning the public against illegal online lottery sales. The department emphasised that the sale of Kerala State Lottery tickets via digital modes or internet platforms is unlawful and punishable. Buyers have been urged to purchase physical, printed tickets from licensed agents and retail vendors, and cautioned against transferring money through social media platforms or digital payment links for online ticket bookings.
The state government reiterates that the revenue generated from these lottery sales serves as a primary financial pillar for funding key welfare and public health initiatives across the state, including the Karunya benevolent fund.
Following the phenomenal sales records achieved by the Onam Bumper in previous years, the lottery department expects an even more enthusiastic response from the public this season.
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