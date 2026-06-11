ETV Bharat / bharat

Kerala On High Alert As Fresh Nipah Virus Case Confirmed In Kozhikode

Kozhikode: The Kerala state health department has been placed on high alert after a Nipah virus infection was confirmed again in the district.

A 43-year-old man from Feroke tested positive for Nipah in the preliminary swab test conducted at Kozhikode Medical College Hospital on Wednesday.

The patient has been shifted to a special isolation ward at the medical college and is currently on ventilator support. Hospital sources said his condition remains critical.

A week ago, he was admitted to a private hospital in the city with high fever and symptoms of encephalitis, a rare, life-threatening inflammation of the brain. His condition worsened while undergoing treatment in the intensive care unit.

As Nipah infection was suspected on Tuesday evening, he was shifted to special observation and later transferred to Kozhikode Medical College around midnight.

The patient was admitted to the same special ward that had been used during previous Nipah outbreaks in the district. Swab samples have been sent to the National Institute of Virology in Pune for final confirmation, and the results are expected by today (Thursday) evening.

According to preliminary information, the infected man works as a cleaner and had recently cleaned an old building in Feroke. Health officials suspect he may have contracted the virus through exposure to bats present there.

The patient had earlier sought treatment at a private hospital for other health issues before returning home. Later, he developed severe symptoms, including fainting. Since he was a regular alcohol user, relatives reportedly mistook the symptoms for alcohol withdrawal and admitted him to a de-addiction centre.

As he visited multiple hospitals and stayed at a de-addiction centre, health authorities fear that he may have come into contact with a large number of people. The health department has started preparing an extensive contact list and directed close contacts and relatives to enter quarantine immediately.