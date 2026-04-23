Kerala Mulls To Regulate Children's Screen Time; Child Rights Panel Suggests Law, Cites Global Models
The Commission observed that screen exposure has exceeded safe limits, especially after the COVID-19 pandemic.
Published : April 23, 2026 at 6:45 PM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights has directed the state government to enact a law regulating screen usage among children up to 18 years, citing rising concerns over digital addiction and its impact on mental health, safety concerns and learning.
The Commission has also ordered the formation of a high-level committee to draft the legislation and recommended immediate implementation of guidelines from the 2026–27 academic year.
Chairman KV Manoj Kumar said the move comes in response to increasing complaints about excessive mobile and internet use among children. The Commission observed that screen exposure has exceeded safe limits, especially after the COVID-19 pandemic.
The proposed committee will be led by the principal secretary of the General Education Department and include senior officials from the Women and Child Development, Health, Law, and Electronics & IT departments, along with the State Police Chief (SPC). The said departments have been asked to submit an action taken report within 30 days.
Key Guidelines
The Commission has outlined strict age-based limits:
- Below 2 years: No screen time except video calls
- Up to 5 years: Maximum 1 hour under parental supervision
- Up to 12 years: Maximum 2 hours per day
- Up to 18 years: Maximum 2 hours daily outside academic use
- All children: No screen use at least one hour before sleep
School-Level Restrictions
Students will not be allowed to bring mobile phones or tablets to schools. In exceptional cases, devices must be handed over to teachers with written parental consent for a day. For repeat offenders, the head of educational institutions can take away the the handset by giving a receipt to the guardian and return it after seven days.
Violations will attract graded action:
- First offence: Warning
- Repeated offence: Device confiscated for seven days and returned to parents
Schools have also been instructed to conduct awareness sessions and promote extracurricular engagement, including sports, reading, arts, and vocational activities.
The Commission initiated suo motu proceedings based on media reports about an incident at Government Higher Secondary School, Anakkara, in Palakkad, last year where a student allegedly threatened the principal after the confiscation of a mobile phone used during class time. Officials noted that similar incidents are being reported elsewhere.
Experts have warned that excessive screen exposure can lead to depression, anxiety, attention deficits, and behavioural issues, particularly affecting brain development in young children. Teachers and principals must handle such situations in a friendly and non-hostile manner.
Manoj Kumar told ETV Bharat on Thursday that many complaints regarding excessive screen use among children are being received. ''The order was issued after consultations with experts from different fields,'' he revealed. ''Excessive mobile phone use negatively and affects brain development in children aged 3 to 6. So strict control in schools is essential,'' he concluded.
Global & National Context
The Commission noted that several regions worldwide are already moving toward stricter digital regulation for children. Countries like Australia, Indonesia, Denmank and Malaysia have introduced policies and school-level restrictions to limit screen exposure and promote digital well-being while France, Spain, Austria and New Zealand are mulling legislation but to address mental health and safety concerns.
Within India, states such as Karnataka have also explored guidelines to regulate mobile phone use among students, reflecting a growing national concern over digital addiction and Andhra Pradesh is actively planning to follow suit.
While acknowledging that a complete ban on devices is impractical, the Commission stressed the need for digital awareness, parental supervision, and institutional responsibility.
Authorities have emphasized that enforcement must remain child-friendly, ensuring that dignity is not compromised during checks or disciplinary measures.
Also read