ETV Bharat / bharat

Kerala Mulls To Regulate Children's Screen Time; Child Rights Panel Suggests Law, Cites Global Models

The Commission has said that those below 2 years only video calls should be allowed ( Getty Images )

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights has directed the state government to enact a law regulating screen usage among children up to 18 years, citing rising concerns over digital addiction and its impact on mental health, safety concerns and learning.

The Commission has also ordered the formation of a high-level committee to draft the legislation and recommended immediate implementation of guidelines from the 2026–27 academic year.

Chairman KV Manoj Kumar said the move comes in response to increasing complaints about excessive mobile and internet use among children. The Commission observed that screen exposure has exceeded safe limits, especially after the COVID-19 pandemic.

The proposed committee will be led by the principal secretary of the General Education Department and include senior officials from the Women and Child Development, Health, Law, and Electronics & IT departments, along with the State Police Chief (SPC). The said departments have been asked to submit an action taken report within 30 days.

Key Guidelines

The Commission has outlined strict age-based limits:

Below 2 years: No screen time except video calls

No screen time except video calls Up to 5 years: Maximum 1 hour under parental supervision

Maximum 1 hour under parental supervision Up to 12 years: Maximum 2 hours per day

Maximum 2 hours per day Up to 18 years: Maximum 2 hours daily outside academic use

Maximum 2 hours daily outside academic use All children: No screen use at least one hour before sleep

School-Level Restrictions

Students will not be allowed to bring mobile phones or tablets to schools. In exceptional cases, devices must be handed over to teachers with written parental consent for a day. For repeat offenders, the head of educational institutions can take away the the handset by giving a receipt to the guardian and return it after seven days.