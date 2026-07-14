CPM MP John Brittas Writes To Gujarat CM, Seeks Review Of 'Anti-Radicalisation SOP'
The Rajya Sabha MP requested the Gujarat Chief Minister to keep the reported SOP in abeyance pending an independent review by constitutional experts, jurists
Published : July 14, 2026 at 7:51 PM IST
New Delhi: Kerala Rajya Sabha MP John Brittas has written to Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel expressing concern over reports regarding a purported Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) issued by the Gujarat State Intelligence Bureau for anti-radicalisation measures in the state.
In his letter on Tuesday, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader urged the Gujarat government to immediately review the reported provisions of the SOP, arguing that any framework enabling a profiling based on religion, attire, language or lawful religious practices would raise serious Constitutional concerns.
The CPI(M) Parliamentary Party leader referred to media reports suggesting that wearing a niqab, growing a beard, using Arabic expressions, reacting strongly to incidents affecting Muslims globally, visiting mosques and madrasas are identified as 'sensitive' and could attract police profiling.
Instead, Brittas argued that counter-terrorism must be evidence-based, not faith-based. "The State undoubtedly has a duty to combat terrorism and violent extremism. However, counter-radicalisation measures must remain firmly anchored in the Constitution, the rule of law and fundamental rights,” he said in the letter. He stressed the need to distinguish between activities that objectively indicate links to terrorism or unlawful organisations and ordinary religious or cultural practices protected under the Constitution.
The CPI(M) leader also expressed concern over reports of extensive profiling, including surveillance of social media activity, preparation of dossiers on individuals and mapping of community networks and religious institutions.
The Rajya Sabha MP requested the Gujarat Chief Minister to keep the reported SOP in abeyance pending an independent review by constitutional experts, jurists and policing professionals to ensure that any anti-radicalisation measures remain evidence-based, non-discriminatory and fully compliant with constitutional guarantees of equality, privacy and freedom of religion.
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