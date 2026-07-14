ETV Bharat / bharat

CPM MP John Brittas Writes To Gujarat CM, Seeks Review Of 'Anti-Radicalisation SOP'

New Delhi: Kerala Rajya Sabha MP John Brittas has written to Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel expressing concern over reports regarding a purported Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) issued by the Gujarat State Intelligence Bureau for anti-radicalisation measures in the state.

In his letter on Tuesday, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader urged the Gujarat government to immediately review the reported provisions of the SOP, arguing that any framework enabling a profiling based on religion, attire, language or lawful religious practices would raise serious Constitutional concerns.

The CPI(M) Parliamentary Party leader referred to media reports suggesting that wearing a niqab, growing a beard, using Arabic expressions, reacting strongly to incidents affecting Muslims globally, visiting mosques and madrasas are identified as 'sensitive' and could attract police profiling.