ETV Bharat / bharat

Kerala Man Beaten To Death In Bengal Over Theft Suspicion; 5 Arrested, 2 Minors Also Detained

South 24 Parganas: At least five people were arrested, and two minors were detained by the police for allegedly beating a man to death in South 24 Parganas district’s Kultali area in West Bengal, the police said on Sunday.

According to the police, the man from Kerala was allegedly tied up with a rope and beaten up in Kultali on suspicion of being a thief. The man died due to the beating.

Although the incident took place on June 9, the police came to know about the details of the crime through social media on Saturday. An FIR was registered on Saturday, based on which eight people were initially detained. Late Saturday night, five out of eight were arrested, two minors were detained, and one was let go. All will be produced in court later in the day.

According to local sources, the man from Kerala had come to an acquaintance’s house in the Sankijahan area of ​​Kultali for work. He went to a local market on the morning of June 9. Since the roads in the area were unfamiliar to him, he entered another neighbourhood by mistake. According to sources, the man did not know Bengali.