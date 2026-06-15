Kerala Man Beaten To Death In Bengal Over Theft Suspicion; 5 Arrested, 2 Minors Also Detained
The roads in the area were unfamiliar to him, he entered another neighbourhood by mistake. According to sources, the man did not know Bengali.
Published : June 15, 2026 at 12:55 PM IST
South 24 Parganas: At least five people were arrested, and two minors were detained by the police for allegedly beating a man to death in South 24 Parganas district’s Kultali area in West Bengal, the police said on Sunday.
According to the police, the man from Kerala was allegedly tied up with a rope and beaten up in Kultali on suspicion of being a thief. The man died due to the beating.
Although the incident took place on June 9, the police came to know about the details of the crime through social media on Saturday. An FIR was registered on Saturday, based on which eight people were initially detained. Late Saturday night, five out of eight were arrested, two minors were detained, and one was let go. All will be produced in court later in the day.
According to local sources, the man from Kerala had come to an acquaintance’s house in the Sankijahan area of Kultali for work. He went to a local market on the morning of June 9. Since the roads in the area were unfamiliar to him, he entered another neighbourhood by mistake. According to sources, the man did not know Bengali.
The villagers questioned the unknown man when they saw him roaming around in the area. A section of the locals asked him to show his identity card. Soon after, the matter escalated with some people fearing that he was a thief. After that, he was allegedly tied up with a rope and beaten to death.
Police filed an FIR, sent the body for autopsy and subsequently made the arrests. The police are investigating all aspects of the incident, and the identity of the deceased is yet to be revealed.
Arbind Kumar Anand, Superintendent of Police (Baruipur Police District), confirmed the deceased was from Kerala and said the matter was being treated with the "utmost seriousness". "Cases have been registered against the accused under multiple sections, and an investigation is underway," he said.
Utpal Naskar, President of the Jaynagar BJP organizational district, said, "This is a truly barbaric incident. Those responsible must be identified quickly and subjected to severe punishment. Such incidents pose a grave danger to society. It could also impact migrant workers from Bengal who travel to various states, including Kerala, for employment."
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