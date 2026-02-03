Kerala: Mahamagha Mahotsavam To Conclude Today; Lakhs Flock To Banks Of Nila River
The festival in Malappuram, widely recognised as Kerala's Kumbh Mela, commenced on January 18, and will culminate this evening with the Nila Arati.
Published : February 3, 2026 at 2:30 PM IST
Malappuram: The Kerala Kumbh Mela, hosted on the banks of the Nila River (also called Bharathapuzha), concludes today, February 3. The Mahamagha Mahotsavam, which commenced on January 18 with Pitrubali at the Thirunavaya Navamukunda Temple in Malappuram, will end today following important rituals, including the Amrita Snanam.
The festival, widely recognised as the 'Kerala Kumbh Mela', will officially culminate this evening with the Nila Arati. A massive influx of devotees is expected at Thirunavaya on this final day. Organisers reported that approximately 3,00,000 people participated in the ceremonies last Sunday alone.
Key Statistics, Rituals
Attendance: Preliminary estimates suggest that over 1 million devotees have participated in the Mela since it began on January 18. Daily attendance fluctuated between 50,000 and 3,50,000.
Amrita Snan: The primary ritual of the concluding day — the Magha Amrita Snan — took place at 8 am at the Arati Ghat, coinciding with the Magham star in the Malayalam month of Makaram. Naga Sadhus and thousands of devotees took part in the holy dip.
Yati Puja, Bhandara: Yati Puja (worship of spiritual gurus) and Bhandara were organised after the holy dip. During these rites, food, clothing, and offerings are presented to sanyasis.
'Pankatt': A highlight of the Bhandara is the 'Pankatt', where members of royal families and common citizens sit together in a single row on the floor for a meal. Organisers noted that this practice reflects the egalitarian spirit and human values of Sanatana Dharma.
Vision For 2028
Mahamandaleshwar Swami Anandavan Bharati, who led the event, stated that the shores of the Bharathapuzha witnessed a profound spiritual and moral awakening. He announced that the Mahamagha Mahotsavam would be celebrated even more grandly next year, with the goal of organising a Mahakumbh Mela in 2028 modelled after the iconic event in Prayagraj.
Historically, the Mahamagham was a massive spiritual gathering held every 12 years at Thirunavaya, dating back to the era of the Cheraman Perumals, and later, the Valluvakonathiri. It was discontinued around 250 years ago during the British Raj, likely due to concerns that such large gatherings could lead to law and order problems.
In 2016, the chief priest of the Thirunavaya temple revived the Nadi Puja and set the stage for the 2028 Mahamagham. The current event (January 18-February 3) serves as a precursor to that grand celebration.
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor extended his wishes, stating that the festival represents a "cultural renaissance". In a social media post, he noted, "From the history of the Zamorins' martial prowess to today’s spiritual vitality known as 'Kerala's Kumbh Mela', this festival connects our legendary past with a harmonious future."