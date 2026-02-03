ETV Bharat / bharat

Kerala: Mahamagha Mahotsavam To Conclude Today; Lakhs Flock To Banks Of Nila River

Malappuram: The Kerala Kumbh Mela, hosted on the banks of the Nila River (also called Bharathapuzha), concludes today, February 3. The Mahamagha Mahotsavam, which commenced on January 18 with Pitrubali at the Thirunavaya Navamukunda Temple in Malappuram, will end today following important rituals, including the Amrita Snanam.

The festival, widely recognised as the 'Kerala Kumbh Mela', will officially culminate this evening with the Nila Arati. A massive influx of devotees is expected at Thirunavaya on this final day. Organisers reported that approximately 3,00,000 people participated in the ceremonies last Sunday alone.

Key Statistics, Rituals

Attendance: Preliminary estimates suggest that over 1 million devotees have participated in the Mela since it began on January 18. Daily attendance fluctuated between 50,000 and 3,50,000.

Amrita Snan: The primary ritual of the concluding day — the Magha Amrita Snan — took place at 8 am at the Arati Ghat, coinciding with the Magham star in the Malayalam month of Makaram. Naga Sadhus and thousands of devotees took part in the holy dip.

Yati Puja, Bhandara: Yati Puja (worship of spiritual gurus) and Bhandara were organised after the holy dip. During these rites, food, clothing, and offerings are presented to sanyasis.