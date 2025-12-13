Kerala Local Body Election Results 2025: BJP Scripts Historic Victory In Thiruvananthapuram Corporation
The BJP led NDA has won 50 wards in the Thiruvananthapuram corporation while Congress-led United Democratic Front secured significant gains.
Published : December 13, 2025 at 4:33 PM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: The local body elections in Kerala have marked a historic moment with the BJP's landmark victory in the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, alongside significant gains for the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) across the state, which was generally fueled by a strong anti-incumbency wave.
The capital city witnessed the BJP-led NDA securing a majority in the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, historically a stronghold of the CPIM-led LDF for the last 45 years.
With the number of wards at 101 and the majority mark initially at 51 seats, the postponement of the Vizhinjam ward election reset the effective majority to 50, a number the BJP led NDA achieved in the polls.
The BJP's gradual rise began in the 2010 local body election, increasing its seat tally from six to 34 in 2015 and retaining the same strength in 2020 as well. This success follows the victory of Suresh Gopi in the Thrissur Lok Sabha seat and is considered the party's next major gain in Kerala.
Across the state, the electoral performance showed a major shift, as the UDF won four of the six corporations, leaving the Left Front, which had previously dominated all six, to be content with just one corporation. Furthermore, the UDF swept all 54 of the municipalities, while the Left secured 28, and the NDA secured two municipalities. Out of the 14 district panchayats, the LDF and UDF won seven each, and in the 152 block panchayats, the UDF won 77 compared to 67 for the LDF.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi while reacting to the BJP's historic win in the Thiruvananthapuram corporation polls. "Thank you Thiruvananthapuram! The mandate the BJP-NDA got in the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation is a watershed moment in Kerala’s politics," PM Modi wrote in a post on X.
The NDA campaigned under the campaign slogan"Maraathathu ini maarum"(Those not changed will change now), as the coalition promised that if voted to power, they would bring PM Narendra Modi to release the development master plan for Thiruvananthapuram. The BJP's high-voltage campaign was headed by former Union Minister and state BJP president Rajeev Chandrasekhar, who focused on the Thiruvananthapuram corporation, organizing "Vikasitha Keralam, Vikasitha Ananthapuri" conventions across the city. The party also raised major corruption allegations against the ruling LDF council, and their leaders exhibited confidence by declaring that the 2036 Olympics will come to India and Thiruvananthapuram will be a venue in it.
The BJP, which has been growing gradually since its first election in 1982, was able to increase its vote share to over 20% in the local body election, up from nearly 20% in the last Lok Sabha elections, and fielded 19,262 candidates on its own symbol (21,065 for the NDA).Sabarimala and development issues were the main topics raised in the election campaign, with the attempt to break the rituals at Sabarimala in 2018 being an emotional issue raised again in the wake of a fresh Sabarimala gold theft case. Ruling front conducted a global Ayyappa devotees gathering to resist the probable setback."Under the cover of floods, Covid and restrictions, government agencies tried to loot the entire Sabarimala," BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar told ETV Bharat, adding that the revelation of the gold theft in Sabarimala had “exposed the corruption being discussed by the public, from Sannidhanam to the Cooperative Bank”.
Former BJP president K. Surendran said the open tie-up between the LDF and UDF to keep the BJP from winning the corporation has finally ended, and that the people have decided to stand with the BJP, concluding,"We must accept the reality that the people have written off LDF. Kerala is also on the path of Bengal and Tripura."