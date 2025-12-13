ETV Bharat / bharat

Kerala Local Body Election Results 2025: BJP Scripts Historic Victory In Thiruvananthapuram Corporation

Thiruvananthapuram: The local body elections in Kerala have marked a historic moment with the BJP's landmark victory in the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, alongside significant gains for the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) across the state, which was generally fueled by a strong anti-incumbency wave.

The capital city witnessed the BJP-led NDA securing a majority in the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, historically a stronghold of the CPIM-led LDF for the last 45 years.

With the number of wards at 101 and the majority mark initially at 51 seats, the postponement of the Vizhinjam ward election reset the effective majority to 50, a number the BJP led NDA achieved in the polls.

The BJP's gradual rise began in the 2010 local body election, increasing its seat tally from six to 34 in 2015 and retaining the same strength in 2020 as well. This success follows the victory of Suresh Gopi in the Thrissur Lok Sabha seat and is considered the party's next major gain in Kerala.

Across the state, the electoral performance showed a major shift, as the UDF won four of the six corporations, leaving the Left Front, which had previously dominated all six, to be content with just one corporation. Furthermore, the UDF swept all 54 of the municipalities, while the Left secured 28, and the NDA secured two municipalities. Out of the 14 district panchayats, the LDF and UDF won seven each, and in the 152 block panchayats, the UDF won 77 compared to 67 for the LDF.