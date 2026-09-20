Keralam: Landslide Caused By Rain Claims 2 Lives, Leaves Woman Injured
The incident occurred when a hillside collapsed onto a temporary shed; landslide buried plantation workers who had taken shelter in the shed, reports Joji John.
Published : September 20, 2026 at 9:20 PM IST
Idukki: Following hours of heavy rain, another tragedy has struck the High Ranges region of Keralam. In Kottakamboor, Vattavada, a landslide caused by the ongoing monsoon rain resulted in the loss of two lives and injuries to another person.
The incident occurred when a hillside collapsed onto a temporary shed situated on a farm on Sunday. The landslide buried plantation workers who had taken shelter in the shed to escape the downpour.
Tragically, Chinnamma and her brother Balachandran, both residents of Kottakamboor, died after being buried under the soil. A third woman, Mariyamma suffered serious injuries. She was rescued by locals and emergency responders and was rushed to hospital.
According to eyewitnesses, the victims had moved into a nearby small agricultural shed to keep their clothes dry and wait out the rain. However, they did not anticipate that the hillside above the shed would give way so suddenly. “With a deafening roar, rocks and clay came crashing down onto the shed. The structure was destroyed, and within moments, they were buried under the debris," recounted an eyewitness.
Daring Rescue Amidst Adverse Weather Conditions
Local residents rushed to the scene after hearing the loud noise, only to find a shed buried under a landslide. They immediately launched a rescue operation. Due to the continuous rain and the difficult terrain, bringing in heavy machinery was initially impossible.
Undeterred, locals manually cleared the soil using their bare hands and wooden logs to rescue those trapped inside. Despite their efforts, Chinnamma and Balachandran had already succumbed to their injuries. Mariyamma, who was injured, received first aid from the rescuers and was quickly transported to the hospital.
Following the incident, police, revenue officials and others arrived at the site to intensify search and rescue efforts. Authorities are continuing their search to ensure no one else was in the vicinity at the time of the disaster.
High Alert, Travel Restrictions In The High Ranges
The heavy rain, which have persisted for several days across border areas like Vattavada, Pampadumchola, and Kottakamboor, have increased the risk of landslides due to high soil moisture content. The rainfall has also intensified in plantation and forest-adjacent regions of Idukki.
The district administration and Disaster Management Authority have issued a warning, urging residents to avoid night travel in these hilly regions. The District Collector has directed those living in hazardous locations along hillsides and riverbanks to relocate to safe areas or relief camps.
The entire village of Kottakkamboor remains in shock following this devastating incident, which struck unexpectedly while residents were working in their fields. Authorities continue to monitor the situation and have emphasised the importance of caution in the face of ongoing heavy rainfall.
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