ETV Bharat / bharat

Keralam: Landslide Caused By Rain Claims 2 Lives, Leaves Woman Injured

Idukki: Following hours of heavy rain, another tragedy has struck the High Ranges region of Keralam. In Kottakamboor, Vattavada, a landslide caused by the ongoing monsoon rain resulted in the loss of two lives and injuries to another person.

The incident occurred when a hillside collapsed onto a temporary shed situated on a farm on Sunday. The landslide buried plantation workers who had taken shelter in the shed to escape the downpour.

Tragically, Chinnamma and her brother Balachandran, both residents of Kottakamboor, died after being buried under the soil. A third woman, Mariyamma suffered serious injuries. She was rescued by locals and emergency responders and was rushed to hospital.

According to eyewitnesses, the victims had moved into a nearby small agricultural shed to keep their clothes dry and wait out the rain. However, they did not anticipate that the hillside above the shed would give way so suddenly. “With a deafening roar, rocks and clay came crashing down onto the shed. The structure was destroyed, and within moments, they were buried under the debris," recounted an eyewitness.

Daring Rescue Amidst Adverse Weather Conditions

Local residents rushed to the scene after hearing the loud noise, only to find a shed buried under a landslide. They immediately launched a rescue operation. Due to the continuous rain and the difficult terrain, bringing in heavy machinery was initially impossible.