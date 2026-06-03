ETV Bharat / bharat

Kerala: In A First, Kannur University Introduces Academic Courses In Kalaripayattu; Experts Welcome But Raise Concerns

By Hemanth Chandran

Kannur: In a first-of-its-kind in India, Kannur University is set to formally introduce academic programmes dedicated to Kalaripayattu, bringing Kerala’s ancient martial art into the mainstream university curriculum.

Experts welcomed the move but raised concerns over syllabus design and traditional authenticity.

The university, under the Rural Art Hub project of the Kerala Cultural Affairs Department and in collaboration with the Kerala Folklore Academy in Chirakkal, near here, will launch a six-month certificate course and a one-year diploma programme beginning this July.

The official notification inviting applications is expected within a week.

Kannur University authorities describe the move as an attempt to provide Kalaripayattu with structured academic recognition comparable to internationally established martial arts disciplines such as Taekwondo.

Dr A Pravin, Director of Physical Education at the university, said the programme could eventually be expanded into a full-fledged undergraduate degree course if the initial phase succeeds.

''This course is designed to help Kalaripayattu gain international recognition similar to Olympic martial arts like Taekwondo. If the courses (certificate and diploma) prove successful, the university plans to expand the curriculum into a full-fledged undergraduate degree programme,'' Pravin told ETV Bharat.

The courses are designed to accommodate nearly 3,000 students per batch and will be open to both men and women. Candidates with SSLC qualification can apply for the certificate course, while Plus Two qualification is required for the diploma programme.

Prepared over more than a year under UGC (University Grants Commission) guidelines, the curriculum combines theoretical and practical components with inputs from university experts and veteran kalari gurukkals (kalari trainers/masters/coaches) who will be given the official status of university professors.

Subjects include the history and philosophy of Kalaripayattu, anatomy, physiology, 'kolthari' (wooden weapon training), 'angathari' (metal weapon combat), and 'verumkai' (bare-handed combat techniques).

Classes will run six days a week, and the practical evaluations will be conducted inside traditional 'kalari thara' (training mud grounds), featuring two-hour assessment examinations.

While the initiative has been welcomed as a major step towards preserving and institutionalising Kerala’s indigenous martial heritage, veteran practitioners and experts have also raised serious concerns about the framework of the programme.

Padma Shri awardee S R D Prasad, a celebrated Kalaripayattu guru and former faculty member associated with an earlier university programme, questioned the preparedness of the new curriculum.