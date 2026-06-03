Kerala: In A First, Kannur University Introduces Academic Courses In Kalaripayattu; Experts Welcome But Raise Concerns
The university, in conjunction with Cultural Affairs Department and Folklore Academy, will launch a certificate course and one-year diploma programme this July, reports Hemanth Chandran.
Published : June 3, 2026 at 7:14 PM IST
By Hemanth Chandran
Kannur: In a first-of-its-kind in India, Kannur University is set to formally introduce academic programmes dedicated to Kalaripayattu, bringing Kerala’s ancient martial art into the mainstream university curriculum.
Experts welcomed the move but raised concerns over syllabus design and traditional authenticity.
The university, under the Rural Art Hub project of the Kerala Cultural Affairs Department and in collaboration with the Kerala Folklore Academy in Chirakkal, near here, will launch a six-month certificate course and a one-year diploma programme beginning this July.
The official notification inviting applications is expected within a week.
Kannur University authorities describe the move as an attempt to provide Kalaripayattu with structured academic recognition comparable to internationally established martial arts disciplines such as Taekwondo.
Dr A Pravin, Director of Physical Education at the university, said the programme could eventually be expanded into a full-fledged undergraduate degree course if the initial phase succeeds.
''This course is designed to help Kalaripayattu gain international recognition similar to Olympic martial arts like Taekwondo. If the courses (certificate and diploma) prove successful, the university plans to expand the curriculum into a full-fledged undergraduate degree programme,'' Pravin told ETV Bharat.
The courses are designed to accommodate nearly 3,000 students per batch and will be open to both men and women. Candidates with SSLC qualification can apply for the certificate course, while Plus Two qualification is required for the diploma programme.
Prepared over more than a year under UGC (University Grants Commission) guidelines, the curriculum combines theoretical and practical components with inputs from university experts and veteran kalari gurukkals (kalari trainers/masters/coaches) who will be given the official status of university professors.
Subjects include the history and philosophy of Kalaripayattu, anatomy, physiology, 'kolthari' (wooden weapon training), 'angathari' (metal weapon combat), and 'verumkai' (bare-handed combat techniques).
Classes will run six days a week, and the practical evaluations will be conducted inside traditional 'kalari thara' (training mud grounds), featuring two-hour assessment examinations.
While the initiative has been welcomed as a major step towards preserving and institutionalising Kerala’s indigenous martial heritage, veteran practitioners and experts have also raised serious concerns about the framework of the programme.
Padma Shri awardee S R D Prasad, a celebrated Kalaripayattu guru and former faculty member associated with an earlier university programme, questioned the preparedness of the new curriculum.
''The current initiative risks repeating earlier mistakes if syllabus clarity and training standards are not properly addressed,'' Guru Prasad told ETV Bharat.
He noted that Kalaripayattu is deeply rooted in distinct regional traditions, including North Malabar, Kadathanadan and southern lineages, and warned that academic standardisation without properly recognising these differences could dilute the art's authenticity.
He recalled that Kannur University had launched a diploma course in 2018 at Mangattuparamba campus, where he served as faculty, but the programme was discontinued in 2019 without explanation despite attracting nearly 20 students.
''Even after submitting multiple memoranda to (the then) Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan during his visits to Kannur, the university never explained why it was shut down," Guru Prasad said.
Traditional practitioners have also raised concerns over compressing a discipline historically taught from childhood into short-term semester-based certification models. Some experts argue that university entrants should ideally possess foundational Kalari training before admission, rather than beginning from scratch through accelerated academic modules.
Guru Prasad questioned the logical changes in the current rollout. ''They have approached several masters, including myself, for suggestions, but to my knowledge, these have not been effectively consolidated, and a definitive regional syllabus remains unfinalized. How do you take the course forward without a concrete academic baseline?" he asked.
Guru Prasad suggested that the university must change its intake rules and mandate that while applicants possess academic credentials like Plus Two, they must also have proven foundational training in Kalaripayattu.
Furthermore, the martial art does not follow a singular blueprint, and the university has not clarified whether it will prioritise North Malabar lineages ('vatten thirippu', 'mahipalam' and 'arappu kai'), Kadathanadan traditions ('pillathangi'), or southern lineages ('valla bhatta' and 'odi murisheri').
Meanwhile, prominent Kannur-based practitioner Rahul K V cautioned that reducing a lifelong discipline into a six-month or one-year examination-oriented structure may undermine the philosophical and cultural depth that defines Kalaripayattu.
''Kalaripayattu is not a mechanical routine to be memorised within a stipulated time of six months or a year to clear a two-hour exam. It's lifelong dedication,'' he concluded.
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