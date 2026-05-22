ETV Bharat / bharat

Kerala Human Trafficking Racket: Alleged Mastermind Arrested; Police Probe Links to International Sex Racket And Gangsters

Ernakulam: Kerala Police have arrested the alleged mastermind behind a major human trafficking and sex racket that operated under the guise of offering modelling and film opportunities abroad. The accused, Sreekumar alias Bilal, hailing from Mavelikkara, was arrested by the Maradu police near Ernakulam, and is expected to be produced before a court after detailed interrogation.

Investigators said Sreekumar played a central role in trapping financially vulnerable young women and introducing them to the prime accused, Sindhu, who allegedly coordinated the trafficking network. Police believe the racket functioned as part of a larger organised international human trafficking operation with links extending beyond India.

Kochi City Police Commissioner Kaliraj Mahesh Kumar described the case as a highly organised crime involving human trafficking, sexual exploitation, and possible underworld connections. He said preliminary findings indicate that the gang earned between Rs 50,000 and Rs 1 lakh for trafficking each victim abroad.

Tentacles Of The Gang

According to the police, investigators have uncovered financial transactions allegedly linking the accused to criminal networks in Ernakulam. Officials said a significant amount of money was transferred from Sindhu's bank account to an individual identified as Aurangzeb, who is believed to be associated with gangster activities in the city. Police are currently examining the financial trail and possible underworld links.

The investigation has also revealed that the second accused, Aleena from Aluva, allegedly maintained close ties with drug and gangster mafias. Police suspect that a larger syndicate may be operating behind the trafficking network.

Authorities said Sreekumar and Sindhu were living together in Vyttila, where several aspects of the trafficking operation were allegedly planned. Young women were reportedly lured with promises of lucrative jobs in modelling, films, and event management in Dubai and other Gulf countries.

Victims were allegedly taken abroad during January and February after being promised employment opportunities. However, upon arrival, their mobile phones and passports were forcibly confiscated, and they were allegedly confined in secret locations.