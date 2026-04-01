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Kerala High Court Refuses To Quash Election Plea Against Union Minister Suresh Gopi, Trial To Proceed

Kochi: The Kerala High Court has dismissed a petition filed by Malayalam actor and Union Minister Suresh Gopi seeking to quash an election petition challenging his victory from the Thrissur Lok Sabha constituency. The court ruled that the plea cannot be rejected at the preliminary stage, paving the way for a detailed trial in the case.

The election petition was filed by Thrissur-based A S Binoy, a leader with All India Youth Federation (AIYF), the youth wing of Communist Party of India (CPI), who alleged 'corrupt practices' during the election campaign. The court observed that the matter requires thorough examination and directed that further proceedings be conducted with detailed hearings from both sides.

The High Court stated that election petitions cannot be dismissed outright without examining the merits of the allegations. Both the petitioner and the respondent will now have the opportunity to present evidence, documents, and arguments before the court. A final verdict will be delivered after comprehensive hearings.

The petition alleges that religious symbols and sentiments were used during the election campaign to influence voters, which, if proven, would amount to a violation of the Representation of the People Act, 1950 (RPA). It also claims that promises of benefits, including monetary inducements, were made to voters.