Kerala Heatwave Claims Life In Kannur; IMD Issues Heat Alerts Across State
IMD has issued warnings over extreme weather conditions and an orange alert has been sounded for isolated areas in Kollam, Thrissur, and Palakkad districts
Published : April 23, 2026 at 4:51 PM IST
Kannur: A 37-year-old man succumbed to suspected sunstroke in Kannur amid rising temperatures, even as heatwave conditions intensify across Kerala. The deceased, identified as Sanal Kumar MV, hailing from Pallippoyil, collapsed while digging a well for a church near his residence on Wednesday morning.
He was initially rushed to a local clinic and later shifted to a private hospital as his condition worsened. Though there were brief signs of improvement, he died during treatment early Thursday. Hospital authorities indicated that sunstroke was the likely cause of death and will probably the first sunstroke victim in the state.
In a separate incident highlighting the severity of the heat, a migrant worker sustained serious burn injuries in Koothattukulam in Ernakulam district. The injured, identified as Pandava Baira (27), suffered burns on his hands and neck while at work and is currently under observation at Muvattupuzha General Hospital.
IMD Issues Warning
Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued warnings over extreme weather conditions in the state. An orange alert has been sounded for isolated areas in Kollam, Thrissur, and Palakkad districts.
According to forecasts, temperatures are likely to soar up to 41°C in Palakkad and around 40°C in Kollam and Thrissur. Other districts, including Kottayam, Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam, and Kozhikode, may experience temperatures up to 38°C, while Alappuzha, Malappuram, Kannur, and Kasaragod could see highs of around 37°C.
The IMD has also warned of continued heatwave and hot, humid conditions across Kerala from April 23 to April 26, with similar weather patterns expected in parts of Tamil Nadu, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, and Coastal Karnataka.
In addition to extreme heat, isolated to scattered rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds (30–50 kmph) is likely across Kerala and adjoining regions over the next few days.
Authorities have urged the public to avoid direct exposure to sunlight during peak hours, stay hydrated, and use oral rehydration solutions or traditional drinks such as buttermilk to prevent heat-related illnesses.
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