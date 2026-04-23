ETV Bharat / bharat

Kerala Heatwave Claims Life In Kannur; IMD Issues Heat Alerts Across State

According to IMD, temperatures are likely to soar up to 41°C in Palakkad and around 40°C in Kollam and Thrissur ( ETV Bharat )

Kannur: A 37-year-old man succumbed to suspected sunstroke in Kannur amid rising temperatures, even as heatwave conditions intensify across Kerala. The deceased, identified as Sanal Kumar MV, hailing from Pallippoyil, collapsed while digging a well for a church near his residence on Wednesday morning.

He was initially rushed to a local clinic and later shifted to a private hospital as his condition worsened. Though there were brief signs of improvement, he died during treatment early Thursday. Hospital authorities indicated that sunstroke was the likely cause of death and will probably the first sunstroke victim in the state.

In a separate incident highlighting the severity of the heat, a migrant worker sustained serious burn injuries in Koothattukulam in Ernakulam district. The injured, identified as Pandava Baira (27), suffered burns on his hands and neck while at work and is currently under observation at Muvattupuzha General Hospital.

IMD Issues Warning

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued warnings over extreme weather conditions in the state. An orange alert has been sounded for isolated areas in Kollam, Thrissur, and Palakkad districts.