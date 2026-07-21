ETV Bharat / bharat

Kerala HC Orders Fresh Police Protection For Viral ‘Kumbh Mela’ Girl

Kochi: The Kerala High Court on Tuesday again ordered police protection for the young girl who shot to fame after a video of her at the Prayagraj Kumbh Mela went viral, after she claimed that different groups of people were following her wherever she went and circulating information about her location.

The High Court had, on July 10, vacated its earlier order granting her police protection after being informed by the police that she could not be traced. The court had directed the police to protect the girl whenever she approached them seeking the same.

Subsequently, she moved an application before the Palarivattom police station, claiming a threat to her life as some individuals were circulating her whereabouts on WhatsApp groups.

The court impleaded the Station House Officer of the Palarivattom police station in the matter and directed that the girl be provided police protection till the next date of hearing on July 28, her lawyer P S Anishad said.