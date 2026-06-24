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Kerala HC Invalidates Oaths Of 20 BJP Thiruvananthapuram Councillors Taken In Name Of Specific Deities

Thiruvananthapuram: In a significant ruling, the Kerala High Court has set aside the oaths taken by 20 Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) councillors of the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation after they invoked specific deities, religious figures and martyrs instead of adhering to the statutory oath format prescribed under law.

Justice P V Kunhikrishnan ruled that elected representatives can either swear 'in the name of God' or make a solemn affirmation, as stipulated under the Kerala Municipality Act. The court held that invoking names such as Lord Ayyappa, Attukal Amma, Kavilamma, Bharathamba, Sree Padmanabhaswamy, Gurudevan and political martyrs amounted to a deviation from the legally prescribed format.

Observing that constitutional offices and public institutions must function within the framework of secular democratic principles, the court directed the councillors to retake their oaths within four weeks.

The verdict came on a petition filed by Communist Party of India (Marxist) councillor and parliamentary party leader S P Deepak, who challenged the validity of the swearing-in ceremony held after the local body elections.

The oath-taking ceremony had triggered controversy after some BJP councillors reportedly chanted religious slogans, while party workers allegedly sang the RSS 'Ganageetham' (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's prayer song) inside the Corporation council hall. Opposition councillors had accused the BJP of attempting to communalise an official constitutional process.