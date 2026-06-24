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Kerala HC Invalidates Oaths Of 20 BJP Thiruvananthapuram Councillors Taken In Name Of Specific Deities

Justice Kunhikrishnan ruled that elected representatives can either swear 'in the name of God' or make a solemn affirmation, as stipulated under Kerala Municipality Act.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM CORPORATION BJP 20 BJP COUNCILLORS INVOKED DEITIES KERALA HIGH COURT INVALIDATES OATHS LORD AYYAPPA ATTUKAL AMMA KAVILAMMA
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 24, 2026 at 3:05 PM IST

2 Min Read
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Thiruvananthapuram: In a significant ruling, the Kerala High Court has set aside the oaths taken by 20 Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) councillors of the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation after they invoked specific deities, religious figures and martyrs instead of adhering to the statutory oath format prescribed under law.

Justice P V Kunhikrishnan ruled that elected representatives can either swear 'in the name of God' or make a solemn affirmation, as stipulated under the Kerala Municipality Act. The court held that invoking names such as Lord Ayyappa, Attukal Amma, Kavilamma, Bharathamba, Sree Padmanabhaswamy, Gurudevan and political martyrs amounted to a deviation from the legally prescribed format.

Observing that constitutional offices and public institutions must function within the framework of secular democratic principles, the court directed the councillors to retake their oaths within four weeks.

The verdict came on a petition filed by Communist Party of India (Marxist) councillor and parliamentary party leader S P Deepak, who challenged the validity of the swearing-in ceremony held after the local body elections.

The oath-taking ceremony had triggered controversy after some BJP councillors reportedly chanted religious slogans, while party workers allegedly sang the RSS 'Ganageetham' (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's prayer song) inside the Corporation council hall. Opposition councillors had accused the BJP of attempting to communalise an official constitutional process.

Responding to the judgment, Mayor V V Rajesh said the Corporation would fully comply with the High Court's directive. He clarified that the verdict only requires the councillors to take the oath again and does not strip them of their elected status.

R Sugathan, one of the BJP councillors, who represents the Vazhottukonam ward, is in jail in connection with a temple clash case. The Mayor assured that Sugathan's swearing-in would certainly take place, as the court has granted a four-week window. Sugathan, facing 19 criminal cases including attempting murder, has been arrested under the Kerala Anti-Social (Prevention) Act (KAPA) and is lodged in the high-security Viyyur Central Prison, Thrissur.

The ruling has also revived political debate over decisions taken by the Corporation after the swearing-in, including the election of the Mayor and Deputy Mayor, in which the 20 councillors had participated.

Petitioner Deepak welcomed the verdict, stating that while faith is a personal matter, constitutional procedures must remain secular and inclusive. He argued that official ceremonies should not be used to promote religious or political identities. With the High Court's order now in force, the councillors will have to undergo a fresh swearing-in process in accordance with the prescribed legal format

Also read

  1. BJP Names V V Rajesh As Thiruvananthapuram Mayoral Candidate After Historic Win
  2. Kerala Local Body Election Results 2025: BJP Scripts Historic Victory In Thiruvananthapuram Corporation

TAGGED:

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM CORPORATION BJP
20 BJP COUNCILLORS INVOKED DEITIES
KERALA HIGH COURT INVALIDATES OATHS
LORD AYYAPPA ATTUKAL AMMA KAVILAMMA
OATHS OF 20 BJP COUNCILLORS VOID

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