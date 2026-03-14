ETV Bharat / bharat

Kerala Govt Softens Stand On Entry Of Women In Sabarimala Temple, Seeks ‘Wider Consultation'

New Delhi: Softening its earlier opposition to the entry of women of a certain age group into Kerala’s Sabarimala temple, the state government on Saturday said any change to the long‑standing practice should follow broad consultations. It also stressed the need to seek the views of eminent Hindu religious scholars and respected social reformers before altering traditions observed for decades.

The ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF)-led government submitted written submissions to the Supreme Court, where a 9-judge constitutional bench is due to hear important constitutional questions arising from petitions seeking a review of the apex court’s September 28, 2018, judgement, which quashed the restrictions on women’s entry.

The state said it is of the considered opinion that what is to be considered by the court in the matter of a judicial review of Article 25 should not be as to whether a particular religious practice or belief appeals to reason or sentiment, but should be as to whether the belief is genuinely and conscientiously held as part of the profession or practice of religion.

The state said it would be expedient in the interests of justice that, as stated in paragraph 4 of the counter affidavit dated November 13, 2007, for and on behalf of the state of Kerala, any judicial review into any religious practice followed for so many years connected with the beliefs and values accepted by the people must be after wide consultation with and after soliciting views of eminent religious scholars and reputed social reformers of that religion.

It said that a decision in this regard should be rendered by the court after assessing the opinions of social reformers and religious scholars as an impartial authority. The submissions were filed through Senior Advocate Jaideep Gupta and Advocate Nishe Rajen Shonker.