Kerala Govt Softens Stand On Entry Of Women In Sabarimala Temple, Seeks ‘Wider Consultation'
The state government also urged the Supreme Court to consider the views of women over the Sabarimala temple entry.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : March 14, 2026 at 8:18 PM IST
New Delhi: Softening its earlier opposition to the entry of women of a certain age group into Kerala’s Sabarimala temple, the state government on Saturday said any change to the long‑standing practice should follow broad consultations. It also stressed the need to seek the views of eminent Hindu religious scholars and respected social reformers before altering traditions observed for decades.
The ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF)-led government submitted written submissions to the Supreme Court, where a 9-judge constitutional bench is due to hear important constitutional questions arising from petitions seeking a review of the apex court’s September 28, 2018, judgement, which quashed the restrictions on women’s entry.
The state said it is of the considered opinion that what is to be considered by the court in the matter of a judicial review of Article 25 should not be as to whether a particular religious practice or belief appeals to reason or sentiment, but should be as to whether the belief is genuinely and conscientiously held as part of the profession or practice of religion.
The state said it would be expedient in the interests of justice that, as stated in paragraph 4 of the counter affidavit dated November 13, 2007, for and on behalf of the state of Kerala, any judicial review into any religious practice followed for so many years connected with the beliefs and values accepted by the people must be after wide consultation with and after soliciting views of eminent religious scholars and reputed social reformers of that religion.
It said that a decision in this regard should be rendered by the court after assessing the opinions of social reformers and religious scholars as an impartial authority. The submissions were filed through Senior Advocate Jaideep Gupta and Advocate Nishe Rajen Shonker.
The state government added that previous experience in the matter of the Sabarimala shrine and the response of devotees, including women devotees, would support the above submission. The apex court has framed seven questions, which would be answered by the nine-judge bench. The hearing would commence on April 7, 2026.
The seven questions are below:
- What is the scope and extent of judicial review of a religious practice as referred to in Article 25 of the Constitution of India?
- What is the meaning of the expression “Sections of Hindus” occurring in Article 25(2)(b) of the Constitution of India?
- Whether a person not belonging to a religious denomination or religious group can question a practice of that religious denomination or religious group by filing a PIL
- What is the scope and extent of the word ‘morality’ under Articles 25 and 26 of the Constitution of India, and is it meant to include constitutional morality?
- Whether the rights of a religious denomination under Article 26 of the Constitution of India are subject to other provisions of Part III of the Constitution of India apart from public order, morality and health?
- What is the interplay between the rights of persons under Article 25 of the Constitution of India and the rights of religious denominations under Article 26 of the Constitution of India?
- What is the scope and ambit of the right to freedom of religion under Article 25 of the Constitution of India?
The CPI(M)-led LDF government had faced severe criticism from a section of Ayyappa devotees and the Sangh Parivar for facilitating the entry of two women of menstruating age into the Sabarimala temple. The issue resurfaced several times in the past, sparking a political debate in Kerala, with the opposition urging the LDF government to clarify its stand on the entry of young women into the shrine.
Recently, the issue sparked a war of words between leaders of the ruling CPI(M) and the opposition Congress in the poll-bound state, as the Supreme Court was set to consider the review and writ petitions related to its 2018 verdict permitting the entry of women of all ages into the Lord Ayyappa temple.
Congress had urged Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to announce the government's stand before the apex court, the CPI(M) said it could not disclose what the government would submit in court.
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