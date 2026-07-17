ETV Bharat / bharat

Kerala Govt In SC Against HC Order Restraining State Waqf Board From Taking Major Decisions

New Delhi: The Kerala government has moved the Supreme Court challenging an order by the Kerala High Court that restrains the state Waqf Board from making major decisions, incurring capital expenditure, or enacting policy decisions.

The matter was mentioned on Friday before Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana for urgent hearing. The bench has agreed to examine the matter next week and it is likely to be listed for hearing on July 20.

Earlier this month, the high court restrained the Waqf Board from taking major decisions until it decides on a batch of petitions challenging the board's composition. The high court passed the interim order while considering the public interest litigation (PIL) petitions challenging the constitution of the present board.