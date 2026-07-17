Kerala Govt In SC Against HC Order Restraining State Waqf Board From Taking Major Decisions
Earlier, the high court restrained the Waqf Board from taking major decisions until it decides on a batch of petitions challenging the board's composition
By Sumit Saxena
Published : July 17, 2026 at 1:29 PM IST
New Delhi: The Kerala government has moved the Supreme Court challenging an order by the Kerala High Court that restrains the state Waqf Board from making major decisions, incurring capital expenditure, or enacting policy decisions.
The matter was mentioned on Friday before Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana for urgent hearing. The bench has agreed to examine the matter next week and it is likely to be listed for hearing on July 20.
Earlier this month, the high court restrained the Waqf Board from taking major decisions until it decides on a batch of petitions challenging the board's composition. The high court passed the interim order while considering the public interest litigation (PIL) petitions challenging the constitution of the present board.
The high court observed that the board's existing composition prima facie appeared to be contrary to Section 14 of the 2025 Waqf Amendment Act. The concerned section mandates the inclusion of at least two non-Muslim members in every state Waqf Board.
The high court directed that the present board shall not take any major decisions, incur any capital expenditure or take any policy decision without its permission.
The high court also directed that for the time being, the board shall function under the administration and supervision of the joint secretary to the state government who deals with Waqf matters.
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