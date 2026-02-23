ETV Bharat / bharat

Kerala Employees To Challenge Govt In High Court Over Alleged Data Privacy Breach

Thiruvananthapuram: A major legal battle is brewing for the Kerala government as the state government employees and teachers are preparing to approach the High Court, alleging a massive data privacy breach.

The controversy stems from a series of WhatsApp messages sent from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) to personal mobile numbers regarding the recent allocation of Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR).

Several employees, who received the unsolicited messages on their private phone numbers, are gearing up to file the petition in the High Court. Among the lead petitioners is Rasheed Ahmed, a college teacher and University of Calicut Syndicate member.

“The message received by employees from CM is misleading because the government continues to hold back substantial amounts in salary arrears and benefits. This amounts to an intrusive act,” Ahmed told ETV Bharat.

“Using official contact numbers, provided solely for administrative necessity, to push political promotions is illegal and a direct trespass into the personal lives of the employees,” he said, adding that they had already engaged legal counsel against the move.