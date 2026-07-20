ETV Bharat / bharat

Kerala Crime Branch Arrests Absconding Dental College Professor From Karnataka In Student's Death Case

Dr. M K Ram, a faculty member of the college, was taken into custody from a hideout in Kodagu, ( special arangement )

Kannur: The Kerala Crime Branch has arrested the absconding prime accused in the death case of first-year BDS student R L Nithinraj of Anjarakandy Dental College in Kannur district in Kerala.

Dr M K Ram, a faculty member of the college, was taken into custody from a hideout in Kodagu, Karnataka, after being on the run for several months.

The accused was apprehended late on Sunday and brought to Kannur on Monday, where he is being interrogated by the Crime Branch.

Dr Ram's anticipatory bail plea was rejected by the Supreme Court on July 13.

Earlier, the Kerala High Court had also dismissed his bail application on June 19. Following the high court order, the Crime Branch had attempted to arrest him in Andhra Pradesh, but he allegedly managed to evade the police before approaching the apex court.

After the Supreme Court refused him anticipatory bail, a special team led by Crime Branch Inspector Sreejith Koderi intensified the search. Investigators said the accused avoided using mobile phones and frequently changed locations across different states before he was finally tracked down in Kodagu.

Reacting to the arrest, Nithinraj's father Y Rajan, a daily wager, said the family welcomed the development but maintained that complete justice would be achieved only after all those allegedly responsible were brought to book.

"We will get justice only when every accused in the case is arrested and punished," Rajan told reporters.