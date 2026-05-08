ETV Bharat / bharat

Kerala CPI(M) Alleges 'Mass Transfers' Before UDF Government Formation

MV Govindan claimed that similar interventions were reported in other departments ( ETV BHARAT )

By S S Manoj

Thiruvananthapuram: The Communist Party of India (Marxist) levelled serious allegations against Congress-backed employee organisation, accusing them of influencing transfers of government officials even before the new United Democratic Front (UDF) government is formally sworn in, triggering a fresh political controversy in Kerala following the Assembly Election Results 2026.

The issue was raised by CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan during a media briefing at the AKG Centre after a crucial state committee meeting held to review the Left Democratic Front's (LDF) electoral debacle.

Govindan alleged that Congress-backed service organisations had begun exerting influence over the bureaucracy immediately after the election verdict, despite the new government yet to assume office officially.

At the centre of the controversy is a letter purportedly issued by the Kerala NGO Association district committee in Kottayam on May 6, recommending transfers and postings of treasury officials under the Kottayam District Treasury.

The document, carrying the Kerala Non-Gazatted Officers Association's letterhead and signatures of office-bearers, allegedly lists names of officials along with suggested transfer destinations, including district treasury offices and sub-treasuries in Kottayam, Gandhi Nagar, Changanassery and Ettumanoor.

According to CPI(M) leaders, the transfers were initiated even before the formal lifting of the election model code of conduct (MCC) on May 7 and before the incoming Congress-led administration had taken charge.

''The action violates both administrative norms and the spirit of the election code of conduct,'' CPI(M) leaders alleged, arguing that employee organisations have 'no locus standi' in deciding government transfers.