Kerala CPI(M) Alleges 'Mass Transfers' Before UDF Government Formation
The controversy assumes significance because it comes at a sensitive moment when Congress, despite a massive mandate, is struggling to finalise its Chief Ministerial candidate
Published : May 8, 2026 at 4:23 PM IST
By S S Manoj
Thiruvananthapuram: The Communist Party of India (Marxist) levelled serious allegations against Congress-backed employee organisation, accusing them of influencing transfers of government officials even before the new United Democratic Front (UDF) government is formally sworn in, triggering a fresh political controversy in Kerala following the Assembly Election Results 2026.
The issue was raised by CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan during a media briefing at the AKG Centre after a crucial state committee meeting held to review the Left Democratic Front's (LDF) electoral debacle.
Govindan alleged that Congress-backed service organisations had begun exerting influence over the bureaucracy immediately after the election verdict, despite the new government yet to assume office officially.
At the centre of the controversy is a letter purportedly issued by the Kerala NGO Association district committee in Kottayam on May 6, recommending transfers and postings of treasury officials under the Kottayam District Treasury.
The document, carrying the Kerala Non-Gazatted Officers Association's letterhead and signatures of office-bearers, allegedly lists names of officials along with suggested transfer destinations, including district treasury offices and sub-treasuries in Kottayam, Gandhi Nagar, Changanassery and Ettumanoor.
According to CPI(M) leaders, the transfers were initiated even before the formal lifting of the election model code of conduct (MCC) on May 7 and before the incoming Congress-led administration had taken charge.
''The action violates both administrative norms and the spirit of the election code of conduct,'' CPI(M) leaders alleged, arguing that employee organisations have 'no locus standi' in deciding government transfers.
Govindan claimed that similar interventions were reported in departments including General Education, Medical Education, Audit and Law, alleging that some transfers were 'retaliatory' in nature and executed without transparent criteria.
''In the General Education Department alone, multiple officials were shifted through two separate orders. Similar interventions are being reported in several departments,'' CPI(M) sources said.
The controversy assumes significance because it comes at a politically sensitive moment when the Congress-led UDF, despite winning a massive mandate of more than 100 seats in the 140-member Kerala Assembly, is still struggling to finalise its Chief Ministerial candidate amid intense factional negotiations between camps led by V D Satheesan, K C Venugopal and Ramesh Chennithala.
The CPI(M) has attempted to portray the episode as evidence of ''premature political interference'' in the administration even before the formal assumption of office by the incoming dispensation.
The allegations have also revived memories of an earlier controversy on November 1, 2022, involving the CPI(M)-ruled Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, where opposition parties had accused the Left of facilitating backdoor appointments to the Karma Sena through recommendation letters allegedly linked to party functionaries.
At that time, the Congress and BJP had sharply criticised the CPI(M), accusing it of politicising appointments and administrative processes.
CPI(M) leaders now argue that the current controversy is ''far more serious'' because it allegedly involves direct intervention by a politically affiliated employees' organisation in government transfers through official recommendation letters.
So far, neither the Congress leadership nor the Kerala NGO Association has publicly responded to the allegations. Mainstream media coverage of the issue has also remained limited, with the matter largely highlighted only through CPI(M)-aligned platforms and party briefings.
The development comes amid the Left's broader post-election narrative that sections of the media, bureaucracy and ''vested political interests'' played a role in shaping the electoral atmosphere against the LDF during the 2026 Assembly polls.
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