Kerala: Country's Youngest Municipal Chairperson Diya Binu Ousted As UDF Rule Falls In Pala
The Congress members, including vice-chairperson Maya Rahul, defied the party whip and voted in favour of the no-confidence motion, bringing down the UDF coalition.
Published : July 21, 2026 at 3:58 PM IST
Kottayam: The political drama in Pala Municipality has come to an end with the ruling independent coalition led by chairperson Diya Binu Pulickakandam, described as the country's youngest municipal chairperson, losing power after an opposition Left Democratic Front (LDF)-sponsored no-confidence motion was passed on Monday.
The motion secured the support of all 17 councillors present at the meeting, including 12 opposition councillors, four Congress members and an independent councillor.
The Congress members, including vice-chairperson Maya Rahul, defied the party whip and voted in favour of the no-confidence motion, bringing down the coalition that had assumed power with UDF support.
Congress councillor Tony Thaiparambil said he had not received the whip and questioned how he could be accused of violating it. He described the outcome as "poetic justice" and alleged that the municipality had been run by an "unholy front led by a family group". He also said the Congress would now rule the municipality and that the Kerala Congress (Joseph) faction should take its own decision.
21-year-old Diya Binu, meanwhile, said she accepted the democratic verdict and maintained that none of the allegations levelled against her had been proved.
"I accept the democratic verdict. No one has been able to prove any of the allegations raised against me. Positions will come and go. I will move forward through honest public service," she said.
Of the municipality's 26 councillors, 17 were present for the no-confidence motion, and all voted in favour of it, effectively ending Diya Binu's tenure as chairperson.
The Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPIM)-led LDF had moved the no-confidence motion after Congress councillors withdrew support for the independent-led coalition. The state Congress leadership had reportedly issued a whip directing its councillors not to take any decision that could bring down the municipality. However, the members voted against the ruling arrangement.
The development has left the UDF district leadership unhappy, with warnings of disciplinary action against those who defied the party whip.
The ruling coalition had comprised 14 members, including three members - Diya, her father Binu and uncle Biju - of the Pulickakandam family, Congress members, representatives of the Kerala Congress (Joseph) faction and independents. The Congress was the first among the coalition partners to announce its withdrawal of support, eventually paving the way for the LDF's no-confidence motion.
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