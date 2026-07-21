ETV Bharat / bharat

Kerala: Country's Youngest Municipal Chairperson Diya Binu Ousted As UDF Rule Falls In Pala

Kottayam: The political drama in Pala Municipality has come to an end with the ruling independent coalition led by chairperson Diya Binu Pulickakandam, described as the country's youngest municipal chairperson, losing power after an opposition Left Democratic Front (LDF)-sponsored no-confidence motion was passed on Monday.

The motion secured the support of all 17 councillors present at the meeting, including 12 opposition councillors, four Congress members and an independent councillor.

The Congress members, including vice-chairperson Maya Rahul, defied the party whip and voted in favour of the no-confidence motion, bringing down the coalition that had assumed power with UDF support.

Congress councillor Tony Thaiparambil said he had not received the whip and questioned how he could be accused of violating it. He described the outcome as "poetic justice" and alleged that the municipality had been run by an "unholy front led by a family group". He also said the Congress would now rule the municipality and that the Kerala Congress (Joseph) faction should take its own decision.

21-year-old Diya Binu, meanwhile, said she accepted the democratic verdict and maintained that none of the allegations levelled against her had been proved.