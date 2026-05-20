'What’s Wrong in Remembering My Father?’: Kerala CM V D Satheesan Defends Use of 'Menon’ During Oath Ceremony
The controversy erupted after Satheesan, while taking oath on Monday, introduced himself as Vadasseri Damodara Menon Satheesan - the expanded form of his name.
Published : May 20, 2026 at 5:16 PM IST|
Updated : May 20, 2026 at 5:34 PM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister V D Satheesan on Wednesday strongly defended his use of the surname Menon during his swearing-in ceremony, dismissing the controversy surrounding it and saying he had merely remembered his late father while taking oath as the state's 13th Chief Minister.
Responding to criticism from sections of social media and even some Congress leaders, Satheesan asked: "What is wrong if I say my father’s name? Shouldn’t I remember him?"
The controversy erupted after Satheesan, while taking oath on Monday, introduced himself as Vadasseri Damodara Menon Satheesan - the expanded form of his name that included the caste surname Menon for the first time in a major public political event. Observers quickly compared it with his 2021 oath as Leader of Opposition and MLA, when he had identified himself simply as 'V D Satheesan'.
Speaking to reporters after the Cabinet meeting, the Chief Minister said both his parents had passed away before he became an MLA and that the moment was emotionally significant for him.
"I mentioned my father's name and remembered my mother in my mind. There was no scope to mention my mother's name too. Otherwise, I would have done that as well," he said. Satheesan also appeared to downplay the debate, suggesting there was nothing political behind the gesture.
However, the issue triggered intense discussion in Kerala’s political circles, with some critics alleging the use of the surname carried caste overtones and political messaging aimed at sections of the Hindu community. Some Congress insiders privately argued that the move may have been intended to counter criticism from Sangh Parivar groups and the BJP over the Congress-led UDF’s engagement with allies such as the Indian Union Muslim League and Jamaat-e-Islami.
The controversy also comes amid reported unease within influential Hindu community organisations such as the Nair Service Society (NSS) and the SNDP Yogam over Satheesan's elevation as Chief Minister. Congress leaders Jinto John and Anoop V R were among those who publicly criticised the use of the caste surname during the oath-taking ceremony. Despite the criticism, Satheesan maintained that the matter was purely personal and rooted in family remembrance rather than political symbolism.
Satheesan on May 18 took oath as Kerala's 13th Chief Minister in a grand ceremony held at the Central Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram, formally ending the decade-long rule of CPI(M) veteran Pinarayi Vijayan.
Governor Rajendra V Arlekar administered the oath of office to the ministers at the Central Stadium at around 10 AM. Chief Minister V D Satheesan took the oath in the name of God while two members of his cabinet preferred solemn affirmation. Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) MLAs KM Shaji, PK Basheer and VE Abdul Gafoor, all took oath in the name of God. (with agency inputs)
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