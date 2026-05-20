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'What’s Wrong in Remembering My Father?’: Kerala CM V D Satheesan Defends Use of 'Menon’ During Oath Ceremony

Kerala Chief Minister V D Satheesan is under attack for using the surname Menon during his swearing-in cermeony on Monday ( ANI )

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister V D Satheesan on Wednesday strongly defended his use of the surname Menon during his swearing-in ceremony, dismissing the controversy surrounding it and saying he had merely remembered his late father while taking oath as the state's 13th Chief Minister.

Responding to criticism from sections of social media and even some Congress leaders, Satheesan asked: "What is wrong if I say my father’s name? Shouldn’t I remember him?"

The controversy erupted after Satheesan, while taking oath on Monday, introduced himself as Vadasseri Damodara Menon Satheesan - the expanded form of his name that included the caste surname Menon for the first time in a major public political event. Observers quickly compared it with his 2021 oath as Leader of Opposition and MLA, when he had identified himself simply as 'V D Satheesan'.

Speaking to reporters after the Cabinet meeting, the Chief Minister said both his parents had passed away before he became an MLA and that the moment was emotionally significant for him.

"I mentioned my father's name and remembered my mother in my mind. There was no scope to mention my mother's name too. Otherwise, I would have done that as well," he said. Satheesan also appeared to downplay the debate, suggesting there was nothing political behind the gesture.