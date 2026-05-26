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Kerala CM Satheesan To Meet PM Modi In New Delhi Today

Kerala Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan takes oath as a member of the Kerala Legislative Assembly during the Assembly session in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday, May 21, 2026. ( IANS )

New Delhi: Kerala Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan will hold his first official meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday in New Delhi, marking a politically significant engagement soon after assuming office. This is Satheesan's first meeting with PM Modi after the United Democratic Front government came to power in Kerala.

Though details of the agenda have not been officially disclosed, the discussions are expected to focus on Kerala’s immediate development priorities, central assistance and key state issues requiring Union government intervention.

Later in the day, the Chief Minister is scheduled to meet the Union Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman, at 2.30 pm at Kartavya Bhavan in New Delhi. Earlier on Saturday, Satheesan held back-to-back meetings with senior Congress leaders, signalling the party leadership’s continued engagement with the new Kerala administration.

He first met Congress General Secretary K.C. Venugopal at around 9 a.m., followed by discussions with Congress President Mallikarjuna Kharge. Satheesan later met senior leaders Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. During the interactions, he is learnt to have thanked the Congress high command for its support during the Assembly elections.