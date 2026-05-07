ETV Bharat / bharat

Kerala: Congress Legislature Party Authorises High Command To Take A Final Call On CM Post

Thiruvananthapuram: The battle for Kerala's next Chief Minister entered a decisive and politically charged phase on Thursday as the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) formally authorised the party high command to take the final call on leadership following the United Democratic Front’s (UDF) sweeping victory in the 2026 Assembly elections.

With the Congress-led alliance storming back to power after a decade by winning 102 seats in the 140-member Assembly, the focus has now shifted from electoral triumph to one of the most intense leadership contests the Kerala Congress has witnessed in decades.

At the centre of the high-stakes deliberations are three senior leaders — V D Satheesan, K C Venugopal and Ramesh Chennithala — each commanding influence within different sections of the party and alliance structure.

AICC observers Mukul Wasnik and Ajay Maken arrived in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday to oversee the leadership consultations, accompanied by Congress general secretary in charge of Kerala Deepa Dasmunsi.

The observers chaired the CLP meeting at the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) headquarters, Indira Bhavan, where KPCC president Sunny Joseph moved the customary one-line resolution authorising Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge to select the CLP leader. The resolution was seconded by Satheesan and passed unanimously.

Following the meeting, the observers conducted individual consultations with all newly elected Congress MLAs to gauge their preferences before preparing a report for the party high command in New Delhi.

''We have sought the opinions of the Congress MLAs in Kerala and the report will be handed over to the high command soon,'' Wasnik and Maken told reporters.

Though the proceedings formally projected unity, intense factional undercurrents were visible throughout the day. Satheesan, widely credited with spearheading the Congress comeback after leading the Opposition for five years, is seen as the strongest public favourite. Supporters organised torchlight marches and demonstrations in Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam and several other centres demanding that he be elevated as Chief Minister.

Leaders of key UDF allies, particularly the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), have also publicly praised Satheesan's role in converting anti-incumbency sentiment against the Left Democratic Front into a historic mandate. However, organisational equations within the Congress appear more complex.

Venugopal, currently AICC General Secretary and one of Rahul Gandhi's closest political aides, has emerged as a formidable contender despite not being directly active in state politics in recent years. His entry into the race has dramatically altered the political atmosphere within the party.

All Eyes On Venugopal

Sources indicate that several newly elected MLAs and influential organisational leaders have backed Venugopal's candidature. Former KPCC president K Sudhakaran is also believed to be supporting him. Flex boards backing Venugopal surfaced outside Indira Bhavan during the consultations, underlining visible factional mobilisation.