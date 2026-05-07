Kerala: Congress Legislature Party Authorises High Command To Take A Final Call On CM Post
During CLP meeting at Indira Bhavan, KPCC president Sunny Joseph moved customary one-line resolution authorising Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge to select the CLP leader.
Published : May 7, 2026 at 5:41 PM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: The battle for Kerala's next Chief Minister entered a decisive and politically charged phase on Thursday as the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) formally authorised the party high command to take the final call on leadership following the United Democratic Front’s (UDF) sweeping victory in the 2026 Assembly elections.
With the Congress-led alliance storming back to power after a decade by winning 102 seats in the 140-member Assembly, the focus has now shifted from electoral triumph to one of the most intense leadership contests the Kerala Congress has witnessed in decades.
At the centre of the high-stakes deliberations are three senior leaders — V D Satheesan, K C Venugopal and Ramesh Chennithala — each commanding influence within different sections of the party and alliance structure.
AICC observers Mukul Wasnik and Ajay Maken arrived in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday to oversee the leadership consultations, accompanied by Congress general secretary in charge of Kerala Deepa Dasmunsi.
The observers chaired the CLP meeting at the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) headquarters, Indira Bhavan, where KPCC president Sunny Joseph moved the customary one-line resolution authorising Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge to select the CLP leader. The resolution was seconded by Satheesan and passed unanimously.
Following the meeting, the observers conducted individual consultations with all newly elected Congress MLAs to gauge their preferences before preparing a report for the party high command in New Delhi.
''We have sought the opinions of the Congress MLAs in Kerala and the report will be handed over to the high command soon,'' Wasnik and Maken told reporters.
Though the proceedings formally projected unity, intense factional undercurrents were visible throughout the day. Satheesan, widely credited with spearheading the Congress comeback after leading the Opposition for five years, is seen as the strongest public favourite. Supporters organised torchlight marches and demonstrations in Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam and several other centres demanding that he be elevated as Chief Minister.
Leaders of key UDF allies, particularly the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), have also publicly praised Satheesan's role in converting anti-incumbency sentiment against the Left Democratic Front into a historic mandate. However, organisational equations within the Congress appear more complex.
Venugopal, currently AICC General Secretary and one of Rahul Gandhi's closest political aides, has emerged as a formidable contender despite not being directly active in state politics in recent years. His entry into the race has dramatically altered the political atmosphere within the party.
All Eyes On Venugopal
Sources indicate that several newly elected MLAs and influential organisational leaders have backed Venugopal's candidature. Former KPCC president K Sudhakaran is also believed to be supporting him. Flex boards backing Venugopal surfaced outside Indira Bhavan during the consultations, underlining visible factional mobilisation.
At the same time, veteran leader Chennithala continues to remain in contention, with senior leaders arguing that his administrative experience and organisational grounding make him a strong consensus candidate. Reports suggest that veteran Congress strategist A K Antony has informally favoured Chennithala, a view also echoed by former KPCC president V M Sudheeran.
The leadership exercise has also exposed growing concerns within the party over public factionalism. Posters opposing Venugopal's possible elevation reportedly surfaced in parts of Alappuzha, arguing that his shift to state politics could trigger an avoidable Lok Sabha by-election.
Meanwhile, political circles were abuzz with reports that Satheesan may not be willing to accept any alternative cabinet role if overlooked for the top post, though no official confirmation emerged from his camp.
The observers also met senior Congress veterans and are expected to hold consultations with UDF constituent leaders, including P K Kunhalikutty (IUML), P J Joseph (Kerala Congress), Shibu Baby John (Revolutionary Socialist Party) and Anoop Jacob (KC(J), before finalising their assessment.
Congress MP Kodikunnil Suresh, another top leader from Kerala, described the process as part of the party's established democratic tradition.
"After evaluating the views of MLAs, the observers will submit their report to the high command. Based on that, and after discussions with senior leaders, an appropriate decision will be taken," he said.
The Congress emerged as the single largest party in the Assembly with 63 seats, while allies including the IUML added significant strength to the UDF tally. The massive verdict ended the decade-long rule of the CPI(M)-led LDF under Pinarayi Vijayan.
As the observers prepare to leave for Delhi with their findings, all eyes are now on the Congress high command, which faces the delicate challenge of balancing public sentiment, organisational strength, legislative support and factional equations before announcing Kerala's next Chief Minister.
Party sources indicated that the final announcement is likely within the next two days, potentially by Sunday, after consultations with Rahul Gandhi and the Congress central leadership.
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