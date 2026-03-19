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Kerala Assembly Polls: CM Pinarayi Vijayan Files Nomination For Seventh Contest

PTI

Kannur: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday formally filed his nomination papers from the Dharmadam Assembly constituency, marking the start of his electoral battle in the upcoming Kerala Assembly polls.

The veteran Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader submitted his nomination at the Thalassery Sub Registrar Office around 11 am. The papers were received by Kannur Registrar A.B. Sathyan in the presence of senior party leaders and also became the first ruling Left Democratic Front candidate in Kannur district to do so.

Vijayan was accompanied by CPI(M) Kannur district secretary K.K. Ragesh, senior leader E. P. Jayarajan, Kerala Assembly Speaker A. N. Shamseer, and political secretary P. Sasi.

The elderly women residents of Pathanapuram Gandhi Bhavan funded the security deposit for the Chief minister's nomination. Representatives of the charitable institution handed over the amount to him during a recent LDF convention in Dharmadam.

This is Vijayan's seventh Assembly election contest in his decades-long political career and his third consecutive run from Dharmadam. He had previously represented Kuthuparamba three times and Payyannur once before shifting his political base to Dharmadam in 2016, where he secured resounding victories in the last two elections.