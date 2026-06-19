Kerala Budget 2026: CM V D Satheesan Unveils Second Land Reforms, Mission Samudra and Welfare Push Amid Fiscal Constraints
Framing the budget as a roadmap for a 'New Kerala', CM announced a series of landmark initiatives, including support for senior citizens, health and education.
Published : June 19, 2026 at 4:23 PM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister and Finance Minister V D Satheesan on Friday presented an ambitious and wide-ranging Kerala Revised Budget 2026 that seeks to balance fiscal prudence with welfare commitments, infrastructure expansion, industrial growth and social sector reforms.
Framing the budget as a roadmap for a 'New Kerala (Puthu Keralam)', the government announced a series of landmark initiatives, including a proposed second phase of land reforms, a maritime development mission, enhanced support for senior citizens, investments in healthcare and education, and measures to stimulate employment and entrepreneurship.
The budget comes at a time when the state is grappling with mounting financial pressures. The government acknowledged Kerala's total debt burden of ₹5.07 lakh crore and reiterated its commitment to transparency, pointing to the recently released white paper on the state's finances.
While conceding that reductions in central revenue deficit grants have constrained public spending, the government said development and welfare activities would not be compromised. It also announced plans for a comprehensive restructuring of the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) based on recommendations from an expert committee.
Maritime Economy Takes Centre Stage
One of the most significant announcements was the launch of Mission Samudra, a ₹400-crore initiative aimed at transforming Kerala into a major maritime economy and logistics hub. The government plans to establish a shipbuilding centre at Vizhinjam, with priority employment opportunities for local coastal communities.
An International Maritime Museum will be developed at a cost of ₹50 crore, while coastal water transport services will be expanded and modernised. Special welfare measures for fishermen include a 75% kerosene subsidy, housing assistance and wage support during lean fishing seasons.
To complement these efforts, a Southern Kerala Economic Zone covering Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam and Alappuzha districts will be created to drive integrated regional growth and attract investments. The government also earmarked ₹200 crore to position Kerala as a major aviation hub. The plan includes infrastructure development around airports and the construction of an international convention centre near Cochin International Airport.
Healthcare And Senior Citizens Get Major Attention
The budget announced the launch of the Oommen Chandy Health Insurance Scheme, with an initial allocation of ₹10 crore, aimed at improving healthcare access for vulnerable sections.
A newly created Department of Senior Citizens has been allocated ₹10 crore to strengthen healthcare, welfare services and infrastructure for the elderly. The government also proposed specialised caregiver certificate programmes to create trained manpower for elderly and bedridden patients while generating employment opportunities.
The state has decided to fully assume responsibility for the welfare of Endosulfan victims. It also announced the One Kerala Karuthal Mission (One Kerala Care Mission), which seeks to coordinate charitable activities through a monitored framework to ensure transparency and accountability.
Other major healthcare allocations include:
- ₹100 crore for the second medical college in Thiruvananthapuram and new MCH in Haripad
- Upgradation of Malappuram Taluk Hospital into a super-specialty hospital along with a cancer treatment centre
- Revamping of the MEDISEP health insurance scheme.
- Support for indigenous insulin pump development.
- Establishment of a chemical examination laboratory for the Excise Department.
Second Land Reforms and Agricultural Focus
The budget outlined what the government described as a historic Second Land Reform Initiative through a new Land Management Policy. The policy aims to improve land availability for the landless while ensuring efficient utilisation of land resources for housing, agriculture and development activities. In a major relief measure, constructions on patented land will be regularised without conditions.
The agricultural sector received several important announcements. The minimum support price for rubber has been increased to ₹250/kg. The government also unveiled a roadmap to increase Kerala's milk production to one crore litres per day within three years.
Legislation will be introduced to promote multi-cropping in hilly areas. To address growing concerns over human-animal conflict, ₹192.20 crore has been allocated for mitigation measures.
The government also announced a review of land fair values and increased the stamp paper sales limit for licensed vendors from ₹1 lakh to ₹3 lakh.
Global Job Watch, Invest Cell, and Industry
The budget places considerable emphasis on job creation and investment promotion. A dedicated Invest Cell will function as a single-window mechanism to accelerate approvals and land acquisition for development projects.
The government has allocated ₹100 crore to support the creation of 10,000 new MSMEs across the state. A Global Job Watch Tower will be established to identify overseas employment opportunities and guide job seekers.
Additional announcements include:
- ₹1,422 crore under MGNREGS,
- ₹10 crore for new startup incubation centres,
- Pravasi Investment Hub,
- Global Gold Hub with ₹10 crore allocation,
- Global Furniture Hub in Perumbavoor,
- Special package for the cashew sector,
- ₹107 crore for the coir industry,
- Welfare measures for pottery workers,
- Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism, and
- Rural development received a substantial allocation of ₹2,138 crore.
Industry Status For Tourism
The government earmarked ₹600 crore for KSRTC to facilitate free travel for women and strengthen public transport services. Preliminary work on Light Metro projects in Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode will begin with an initial allocation of ₹20 crore. The Kerala Urban Growth Mission receives ₹100 crore to address urban waste management, drinking water supply and traffic congestion.
Tourism has been formally recognised as an industry. Special projects include a waste treatment plant for houseboats in Alappuzha and infrastructure support for tourism-linked development.
Education, Technology and Innovation
The budget strongly focuses on education and future technologies. A Tribal University in Wayanad will be established with an allocation of ₹50 crore. The government also announced measures to make campuses more girl-friendly through free sanitary napkin distribution.
The proposed Siddharthan Student Welfare Act aims to strengthen anti-ragging mechanisms and student welfare systems.
Other allocations include:
- ₹200 crore for Kerala School of Planning and Architecture
- ₹25 crore for the Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Scientific Temper.
- ₹50 crore for Next-Generation Technology Development
- ₹10 crore for a dedicated Malayalam Artificial Intelligence initiative.
The state also plans to attract private investment into the space sector by offering land and incentives for satellite and aerospace-related industries.
Governance And Social Welfare Reforms
The government announced several administrative reforms, including reducing procedural delays in the Secretariat by minimising the number of desks through which files move.
The Makalkoppam Scheme (Scheme For Daughter) has been introduced to strengthen women's safety initiatives, while Operation Toofan has been allocated ₹100 crore to intensify anti-drug campaigns. More women police officers will be appointed as Station House Officers (SHOs) across Kerala.
The budget also announced aided status for eligible special schools, streamlined e-grant disbursement for students, mandatory accessibility infrastructure in public spaces, and the merger of welfare fund boards with overlapping functions.
Major temple development projects at Sabarimala, Guruvayur and Kottiyoor have also been proposed, drawing inspiration from modern pilgrimage management systems.
Satheesan concluded his first budget 97-minute speech with a quote from 'Tryst with Destiny', by India's first Prime Minister late Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru who dreamed of a modern, equitable and prosperous country.
Revised Budget Highlights
- ₹400 crore Mission Samudra launched
- Vizhinjam shipbuilding centre announced
- ₹200 crore aviation hub initiative
- Oommen Chandy Health Insurance Scheme launched
- Department of Senior Citizens gets ₹10 crore
- Second Land Reform and Land Management Policy proposed
- Rubber MSP increased to ₹250/kg
- ₹192.20 crore for human-wildlife conflict mitigation
- ₹100 crore for 10,000 MSMEs
- ₹1,422 crore under MGNREGS
- ₹600 crore for KSRTC, including free travel for women
- ₹50 crore Tribal University in Wayanad
- ₹10 crore Malayalam AI project
- ₹100 crore for Operation Toofan
- Tourism accorded industry status
- Formal industry status to cinema
- ₹100 crore for Kochi J C Daniel International Film City
- ₹50 crore for M T Vasudevan Nair Cultural Park
- ₹20 crore allocated for light metro
- ₹50 crore for startups by GenZ
- ₹10 crore for Malayalam AI Initiative
Also read
- Kerala Budget 2026-27 Pushes Welfare Expansion, Free Education And Healthcare
- Kerala Forms 12th Pay Commission, Clears DA Arrears In Budget Boost
- LDF Govt Signed Pact, So Proceeding With PM Shri Schools Scheme: Kerala CM
- Gold Slides Rs 960 To Rs 1.53 Lakh/10 g; Silver Sinks Rs 6,660 As Demands ebb On Firm Equities, Rupee