ETV Bharat / bharat

Kerala Budget 2026: CM V D Satheesan Unveils Second Land Reforms, Mission Samudra and Welfare Push Amid Fiscal Constraints

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister and Finance Minister V D Satheesan on Friday presented an ambitious and wide-ranging Kerala Revised Budget 2026 that seeks to balance fiscal prudence with welfare commitments, infrastructure expansion, industrial growth and social sector reforms.

Framing the budget as a roadmap for a 'New Kerala (Puthu Keralam)', the government announced a series of landmark initiatives, including a proposed second phase of land reforms, a maritime development mission, enhanced support for senior citizens, investments in healthcare and education, and measures to stimulate employment and entrepreneurship.

The budget comes at a time when the state is grappling with mounting financial pressures. The government acknowledged Kerala's total debt burden of ₹5.07 lakh crore and reiterated its commitment to transparency, pointing to the recently released white paper on the state's finances.

While conceding that reductions in central revenue deficit grants have constrained public spending, the government said development and welfare activities would not be compromised. It also announced plans for a comprehensive restructuring of the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) based on recommendations from an expert committee.

Maritime Economy Takes Centre Stage

One of the most significant announcements was the launch of Mission Samudra, a ₹400-crore initiative aimed at transforming Kerala into a major maritime economy and logistics hub. The government plans to establish a shipbuilding centre at Vizhinjam, with priority employment opportunities for local coastal communities.

An International Maritime Museum will be developed at a cost of ₹50 crore, while coastal water transport services will be expanded and modernised. Special welfare measures for fishermen include a 75% kerosene subsidy, housing assistance and wage support during lean fishing seasons.

To complement these efforts, a Southern Kerala Economic Zone covering Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam and Alappuzha districts will be created to drive integrated regional growth and attract investments. The government also earmarked ₹200 crore to position Kerala as a major aviation hub. The plan includes infrastructure development around airports and the construction of an international convention centre near Cochin International Airport.

Healthcare And Senior Citizens Get Major Attention

The budget announced the launch of the Oommen Chandy Health Insurance Scheme, with an initial allocation of ₹10 crore, aimed at improving healthcare access for vulnerable sections.

A newly created Department of Senior Citizens has been allocated ₹10 crore to strengthen healthcare, welfare services and infrastructure for the elderly. The government also proposed specialised caregiver certificate programmes to create trained manpower for elderly and bedridden patients while generating employment opportunities.

The state has decided to fully assume responsibility for the welfare of Endosulfan victims. It also announced the One Kerala Karuthal Mission (One Kerala Care Mission), which seeks to coordinate charitable activities through a monitored framework to ensure transparency and accountability.

Other major healthcare allocations include:

₹100 crore for the second medical college in Thiruvananthapuram and new MCH in Haripad Upgradation of Malappuram Taluk Hospital into a super-specialty hospital along with a cancer treatment centre Revamping of the MEDISEP health insurance scheme. Support for indigenous insulin pump development. Establishment of a chemical examination laboratory for the Excise Department.

Second Land Reforms and Agricultural Focus

The budget outlined what the government described as a historic Second Land Reform Initiative through a new Land Management Policy. The policy aims to improve land availability for the landless while ensuring efficient utilisation of land resources for housing, agriculture and development activities. In a major relief measure, constructions on patented land will be regularised without conditions.

The agricultural sector received several important announcements. The minimum support price for rubber has been increased to ₹250/kg. The government also unveiled a roadmap to increase Kerala's milk production to one crore litres per day within three years.

Legislation will be introduced to promote multi-cropping in hilly areas. To address growing concerns over human-animal conflict, ₹192.20 crore has been allocated for mitigation measures.

The government also announced a review of land fair values and increased the stamp paper sales limit for licensed vendors from ₹1 lakh to ₹3 lakh.