ETV Bharat / bharat

Kerala-Based Medical Student Killed In Uzbekistan; Classmate Booked For Murder

Alappuzha: A case of murder has been registered in connection with the death of a 22-year-old female medical student in Uzbekistan last week, police said here on Thursday. An officer of Haripad police station said that the case was registered on Wednesday on the complaint of the student's family.

Kayamkulam DySP Binukumar T told PTI that based on a complaint lodged by the deceased student's parents with the District Police Chief, a murder case was registered at Haripad police station and a postmortem was conducted at Alappuzha Medical College.

Binukumar said that if the accused is prosecuted in Uzbekistan following an investigation by the authorities there, the case registered at Haripad police station would be closed.

"Even though the crime occurred in Uzbekistan, there are provisions to register a case here. If the police there prosecute the accused, we will close the case. If no legal action is taken there, we will pursue the case further," he said.

The officer said the Kerala Police would communicate with the authorities in Uzbekistan through the Indian Embassy to ascertain the progress of the investigation.

"There are reports that the accused has been arrested there. We will proceed through the Ministry of External Affairs to obtain details of the case and the action being taken by the authorities in Uzbekistan," Binukumar said. He said that parents are demanding an investigation to be conducted in Kerala and the accused be extradited from Uzbekistan.