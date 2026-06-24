ETV Bharat / bharat

Kerala ATS Arrests Undocumented Bangladeshi National From Plywood Firm In Perumbavoor

Muhammad Rathon Islam who was arrested by the Kerala ATS in Perumbavoor ( ETV Bharat/Arrangement )

Ernakulam: The Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) of the Kerala Police has arrested a Bangladeshi national allegedly residing and working illegally in Kerala without valid travel documents.

The accused, identified as Muhammad Rathon Islam, was taken into custody from a plywood manufacturing unit at Vandamattam Methala under the Kuruppampady police station limits in Perumbavoor, near here late on Tuesday.

According to ATS officials, Rathon Islam had been employed as a labourer at the factory for nearly a month. The arrest followed a surveillance operation launched after intelligence inputs indicated that an undocumented Bangladeshi national was hiding in the region.

Investigators tracked his movements using technical surveillance and mobile tower data before confirming his presence at the plywood unit. An ATS team subsequently raided the premises and apprehended him.

During questioning, officials reportedly recovered original Bangladeshi identity documents from his possession. However, he was unable to produce a valid passport, visa, or any other legal documents authorising his stay in India.