Kerala ATS Arrests Undocumented Bangladeshi National From Plywood Firm In Perumbavoor
Police have registered a case against Muhammad Rathon Islam, the Bangladeshi national residing and working illegally in Kerala, under relevant provisions of the Foreigners Act.
Published : June 24, 2026 at 11:17 AM IST
Ernakulam: The Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) of the Kerala Police has arrested a Bangladeshi national allegedly residing and working illegally in Kerala without valid travel documents.
The accused, identified as Muhammad Rathon Islam, was taken into custody from a plywood manufacturing unit at Vandamattam Methala under the Kuruppampady police station limits in Perumbavoor, near here late on Tuesday.
According to ATS officials, Rathon Islam had been employed as a labourer at the factory for nearly a month. The arrest followed a surveillance operation launched after intelligence inputs indicated that an undocumented Bangladeshi national was hiding in the region.
Investigators tracked his movements using technical surveillance and mobile tower data before confirming his presence at the plywood unit. An ATS team subsequently raided the premises and apprehended him.
During questioning, officials reportedly recovered original Bangladeshi identity documents from his possession. However, he was unable to produce a valid passport, visa, or any other legal documents authorising his stay in India.
Following preliminary interrogation, the ATS handed the accused over to the Kuruppampady police, who have registered a case under relevant provisions of the Foreigners Act. Further investigations are underway to determine how he entered India and reached Kerala.
Police are also probing whether any agents or intermediaries facilitated his illegal entry and whether forged Indian identity documents, including Aadhaar cards, were obtained to conceal his nationality.
Officials noted that Perumbavoor and neighbouring industrial areas have witnessed several similar cases in recent years, with undocumented foreign nationals allegedly blending into the migrant labour workforce. Many are suspected of using forged identity documents and posing as workers from other Indian states.
In the wake of the latest arrest, the ATS and local police have intensified inspections at plywood factories, labour camps, and industrial establishments in and around Perumbavoor area. Authorities have directed employers to maintain proper records and submit the details of migrant workers to local police stations.
Police officials warned that strict action would be taken against establishments found employing foreign nationals without proper verification and legal documentation.
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