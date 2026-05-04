ETV Bharat / bharat

Kerala Assemly Elections 2026: Vaikom Remains LDF Bastion As CPI Fields P Pradeep In Historic SC Constituency

Vaikom: The historically significant Vaikom Assembly constituency in Kottayam district, reserved for Scheduled Castes, is once again set for an electoral contest where the Left Democratic Front (LDF) holds a clear edge. The constituency occupies a prominent place in India's social reform history due to the landmark Vaikom Satyagraha, which challenged caste discrimination and drew national leaders like Mahatma Gandhi and Periyar E V Ramasamy.

Situated in Kerala’s backwater belt, Vaikom is known for its agrarian economy, coir industry, and politically aware electorate. Over the years, it has remained a stronghold of the LDF, particularly the Communist Party of India (CPI), which continues to enjoy deep-rooted support among voters.

For the 2026 Assembly elections, the CPI has fielded P Pradeep as its candidate, banking on the party's strong organisational network and legacy in the constituency. The LDF’s dominance in Vaikom has been evident in previous elections, with emphatic victories reflecting sustained voter confidence in its governance and welfare-oriented approach.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has nominated K Ajith, a former CPI member whose switch to the BJP has added an interesting dynamic to the contest. The NDA is hoping to leverage his local connections and familiarity with Left cadres to improve its prospects, although breaking into the LDF’s vote base remains a formidable challenge.